Ameritas Now Offering Enrich Financial Wellness Program to Employees

San Diego, CA, July 21, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Ameritas is now offering iGrad’s Enrich™ financial wellness platform to its 2,500 employees nationwide.

Ameritas, an insurance, employee benefits and financial services provider, is offering the Enrich online financial literacy platform to its employees through Virgin Pulse, a global provider of health and wellbeing software, solutions and services.

The artificial intelligence-powered Enrich platform is used by more than 20,000 employers and 300 financial institutions nationwide to provide interactive and personalized financial wellness education and tools to employees, members and customers.

Designed around a proprietary behavioral algorithm, Enrich personalizes financial education for each user’s situation and needs.

The iGrad Your Money Personality™ assessment generates a personalized financial wellness guide based on personality type.

“Financial well-being, or lack thereof, has such a big impact on one’s overall well-being. Worrying about one’s financials can affect sleep, relationships, physical health and mental focus - amongst many other things. Research also shows that one in three employees report financial stress as a distraction at work,” said Kimberly Barrett, Ameritas wellbeing consultant. “Investing in financial education is something an organization can do that will have a larger impact than we may ever realize. Ameritas sees that importance and understands how platforms like Enrich can help to fulfill the lives of our associates. Enrich is providing us with many different interactive tools, all in a single, at-your-fingertips resource. It’s fun and interesting; those who dig into Enrich will want to explore more!”

Recognized with the 2019 Eddy Award for Financial Wellness by Pensions & Investments, Enrich offers adaptive, interactive financial education content on topics including student loan debt, mortgages, retirement, long-term health care and more.

“Research shows that 60 percent of Americans are under financial stress,” said iGrad founder and President Rob LaBreche. “We also have found that Enrich users lower their financial stress by an average of 23 percent within a year, meaning that financial wellness education can change the trajectory of a person’s life.”

About iGrad

iGrad is a San Diego-based financial technology company that provides artificial intelligence-powered financial wellness solutions to employers, financial institutions and colleges and universities. iGrad’s Enrich Financial Wellness platform is used by more than 20,000 employers and more than 300 financial institutions to provide behavior-changing financial literacy education to employees, customers and members.

iGrad was recently recognized, along with the American Physical Therapy Association (APTA), with the Power of A Gold Award by the American Society of Association Executives for its APTA Financial Solutions Center. iGrad also received the 2019 Eddy Award for Financial Wellness by Pensions & Investments for its Enrich platform. For more information about the iGrad platform, visit https://www.igradfinancialwellness.com/. For more information about the Enrich platform for employers and financial institutions, visit http://www.enrich.org/.

About Ameritas®

Ameritas is a marketing name for Ameritas Mutual Holding Company and its affiliated subsidiary companies, including Ameritas Life Insurance Corp. and Ameritas Life Insurance Corp. of New York. Founded in 1887, Ameritas offers a wide range of insurance and financial products and services to individuals, families and businesses. These products and services include life insurance; annuities; individual disability income insurance; group dental, vision and hearing care insurance; retirement plans; investments; asset management; and public finance. Securities offered through affiliate Ameritas Investment Company LLC., member FINRA/SIPC and investment advisory services offered through the business name of Ameritas Advisory Services. For more information, visit Ameritas.com.

