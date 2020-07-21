Donna Marie Gordon Honored as a Woman of the Month for May 2020 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)

Converse, TX, July 21, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Donna Marie Gordon of Converse, Texas has been honored as a Woman of the Month for May 2020 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of health and wellness. Each month P.O.W.E.R. features women to represent their professions and industries due to their expertise and success in their chosen specialty.

About Donna Marie Gordon

With almost 30 years experience, Donna Marie Gordon is the owner of Survival of the Fittest Health and Wellness Programs, LLC which provides exercise programs and an integrated experience to healthy living, and owns and oversees Survival of the Fittest Senior Dancers. Donna provides fitness programs for seniors, individuals with Alzheimer's and dementia, military personnel, corporate programs, competitive fitness programs, and individual programs for the mentally challenged and disabled. She helps her clients keep physically fit, and stay healthy.

Donna is contracted as an independent health and wellness facilitator with Rackspace Corporation, Superior Health Corporation, Alamo Area of Council of Governments, Carol Ann's Place, Seasons Alzheimer's, Westover Alzheimer’s, Heart to Heart, Heavenly Heart Alzheimer’s, and adult daycare. She is also employed as a fitness specialist for senior programs with the Walzem Family YMCA of Greater San Antonio, where she provides inclusive senior programs.

Donna oversees the Annie Ruth Statham (Harriet Tubman) I Care Memory Endowment, in honor of her mother who passed away from Alzheimer’s.

Ms. Gordon states that she is a product of growing up in a military family that allowed her to travel the world and gain an understanding of various cultural backgrounds. Her interest in fitness developed after suffering gestational diabetes while pregnant with her daughter. By following an extensive exercise program, it reversed. While working on her health and well-being, she competed in fitness competitions which changed her direction and moved her to help others with their own health and wellness. It is the challenges that she faced that have made her stronger and allowed her to gain more opportunities. After taking care of her late mother through her Alzheimer’s, along with caring for her special needs brother, Donna realized the need to work with these special groups. Thus, she has created her business working with all special needs and disabled groups by creating specialized wellness programs.

Donna earned a B.A., magna cum laude, in Education with a minor in Learning Disabilities in 1983, and a M.Ed. in Adult Education with a minor in Art in 1984, both from the University of the Incarnate Word. She studied Mid-Management at Our Lady of the Lake University in 1987.

Ms. Gordon is a retired educator and part time college GED instructor. She is also a Fitness Guru-Competitor body builder. She belongs to the Who's Who of College Students, The Society of Distinguished American High School Students, and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority. She won an Education Leadership Award. In her spare time, Donna enjoys her family, art, dancing, and designing clothes.

Donna Gordon states, “My focus is to continue with the I Care Memory Scholarship at the University of the Incarnate Word, in memory of my mother, Anne Ruth Statham. This scholarship is geared toward students who desire to work with those suffering either physically, emotionally, spiritually or mentally. Its goal is to stimulate students to understand how these individuals process the world around them and enable them to create change and work towards finding a cure.”

