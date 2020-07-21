Manhasset, NY, July 21, 2020 --(PR.com)-- P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) celebrates their new Women of Empowerment members who are being recognized for their achievements and success in the many fields and industries listed.

About The New Women of Empowerment Members

P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is proud to welcome the new Women of Empowerment members who are now recognized members of P.O.W.E.R.:

Areva Martin--Law/Legal Services

Gerianne Phoebe Garcia-Laigo--Healthcare

Sharon A. Rodriguez--Retail Industry

Monica Davies--Publishing

Kathleen A. Hajj-Thomas--E-Commerce

Jean P. Campbell--Publishing

Jennifer M. Schmitt--Food/Beverages

Joyce L. Campbell--Mental Health Care

Bridget M. Shannon-Mackey--Pharmaceuticals

Tracy Tutor--Real Estate

Melissa Alcantara--Health/Fitness

Darlene Dingess-Adkins--Education

D'Andra Gonzales--Real Estate

Sara Marie Murphy--Beauty/Cosmetics

Akea D. Shephard--Real Estate

Anne Hinton--Entertainment

Carrie Ann Inaba--Entertainment

Mary Sue Jedele--Advertising/Marketing

Christa Ellen Peitz--Spiritual Awakenings

Nancy Clay Levine--Non-Profit/Volunteering

Clara Mercuri--Health/Fitness

Patricia Sharbor--Contracting

Susan N. Wasson--Cleaning Service

Lori Smith Bajorek--Non-Profit/Volunteering

Angie Fairbanks--Business

Denise Evans--Apparel/Fashion

Tammie Wright--Embroidery and Screen Printing

Tina Stern--Animal Care

Marilyn Lee--Publishing

Sharon C. Bosarge--Education

Myrah Bean--Beauty/Cosmetics

Jessica L. Buchanan--Financial Services

Manon F. Menard--Healthcare

Che Stewart--Real Estate

Margie A. Anderson--Financial Services

Sharon M. Hazard--Embroidery and Screen Printing

Tammy M. Peterson--Ministry

Radhika Jadcherla--Telecommunications

Nina Utsey--Human Resources/HR

Sharifa Raouf--Apparel/Fashion

Lacey Williams--Business development

Suzie Hadlock--Retail Industry

JoAnn Carter--Non-Profit/Volunteering

Michele Medrano--Cleaning Service

Stephanie A. Alarco-Johnson--Retail Industry

Teresa L. Hoffman--Food/Beverages

Nicole M. Gonzalez--Automotive

Magdalena Altman--Staffing/Recruiting

Norma J. Walker--Healthcare

Susan Eubanks--Gaming/Casinos

Cynthia L. Winfield--Information Technology/IT

DeBorah Alston--Publishing

Susan Kathleen McMillan--Business Owner

Christine L. Cirre--Jewelry

Linda Rankin Alumbaugh--Beauty/Cosmetics

Marrisa Thompson--Education

Amy Clarissa Crew--Education

Tamara Paige--Non-Profit/Volunteering

Susan A. Skinner--Financial Services

Brenda I. Bencivenga--Business Owner

Galit Ventura Rozen--Business

Kenia Andrade--Law/Legal Services

Ingrid L. Rushing--Healthcare

Pamela S. Doyle--Education

LaTara L. Thomas-Jones--Financial Services

Sakimah Coleman--Publishing

Ruth M. Nju--Beauty/Cosmetics

Katheline M. First--E-Commerce

Requila L. Byrd--Coaching

Lana Danko--Transportation

Jenna M. Arnaz--Nutrition/Wellness

Barbara J. Beckley--Consulting

Ledia L. Regis--Law/Legal Services

Dawn Bogart--Non-Profit/Volunteering

Kelli-Jean Borrelli--Nonprofit Management

Yvette Whorton--Health Services

Tonya Williams--Religion

Jenea Sherman--Beauty/Cosmetics

Kristin Summers--Healthcare

Jewels L. Jaselle--Entertainment

Tiffany A. Hawthorne--Healthcare

Debbie Gannon--Staffing/Recruiting

Denna De Berry--E-Commerce

Shree Lee Allison--Beauty/Cosmetics

Ann M. Fuller--Apparel/Fashion

Leshia N. Durham--Coaching

Melissa Ann Rudo--Financial Services

Cassandra N. Roscoe--Mental Health Care

Belinel Pagan--Nutrition/Wellness

Kimberly Mae Nero--Publishing

Karen j. Wayne--Law/Legal Services

Carmela D. Sexton--Pet Care

Sedira M.C. Higgs--Beauty/Cosmetics

Tardanika A. Marshall--Food/Beverages

Karinn Glover--Healthcare

Brenda M. Boswell--Hospitality/Restaurant Equipment

Daphney Elie--Law/Legal Services

Kelci M. Lee-Harrison--Healthcare

Aliyah M. Perkins--Government

Jennifer A. Cervantes--Financial Services

Katherine I. Traviglia--Business

Sharla Nahring--Food/Beverages

Deborah Maria Rodgriguez--Consulting

Victoria S. Grundy--Financial Services

Felisha S. Wade--Healthcare

Michelle C. Williams-Clemons--Education

Claudia Noriega-Bernstein--Advertising/Marketing

Beverly D. Jackson--Non-Profit/Volunteering

Tsikki Thau--Coaching

Virginia Cardoza--Pet Care

Demetra Gipson Bell--Consulting

Tylar D. LeBlanc--Beauty/Cosmetics

Barbara J. Riddle-Johnson--Non-Profit/Volunteering

Linda Cipera--Logistics/Procurement

Yueh-Ching Chung--Health/Fitness

Brittany N. Woodard--Healthcare

Sylvia A. Shue--Real Estate

Sylvia Benjamin--Retail Industry

Nancy E. Kunsak--Mental Health Care

Ernestine Johnson--Apparel/Fashion

Shar Gracelyn--Coaching

Lazena Johnson--Floral

Shira Stallworth--Non-Profit/Volunteering

Tiffany R. Souza--Beauty/Cosmetics

About P.O.W.E.R. Magazine (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and Powerwoe.com

P.O.W.E.R is an online community as well as a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of empowering women who will mentor and inspire each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services, our members can network, collaborate with like-minded professionals, gain recognition and obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.

