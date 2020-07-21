Superior Grocers Permanent Hourly Employee Pay Rate Increase

Santa Fe Springs, CA, July 21, 2020 --(PR.com)-- In appreciation for their employees' hard work and dedication, Superior Grocers will implement a permanent $1 Pay Rate increase to all regular full-time and part-time employees, effective July 20, 2020.

“We are grateful for the effort our employees continue to put forth to service our customers and communities. As we move forward with the changes around us, we are committed to the support and safety of our employees and their families,” said Richard Wardwell, President.

Superior Grocers is one of the largest independently-owned chains of grocery stores in Southern California. Our philosophy is to offer the highest quality products with exceptional customer service. You can always count on excellent Quality, Variety, & Value when you shop at Superior Grocers. We are dedicated to building a community of loyal customers, vendors and staff where food shopping is fun and the spirit and love of family guide our actions.

Superior Grocers is open daily 8:00A-10:00P and has reserved the hours of 7:00A-8:00A for Seniors 60+ and those with disabilities.

