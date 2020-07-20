OneOncology Appoints Dr. John Fox Medical Director for Managed Care

Nashville, TN, July 20, 2020 --(PR.com)-- OneOncology, the national partnership of independent oncology practices, today appointed John Fox, MD as Medical Director, Managed Care. In his role, Fox will work with OneOncology partner practices to develop, evolve and maintain value-based contracts with commercial and public payers.

“As the transition from fee-for-service to value-based contacts continues, Dr. Fox will play an integral role supporting partner practices to develop and optimize value-based care to achieve Quadruple AIM goals,” said Jeff Patton, MD, CEO, OneOncology.

A recognized leader in practice transformation, OneOncology bolsters partner practices’ capacity for value-base care delivery through alternative payment model design and implementation, public policy advocacy and thought leadership, commercial health plan contract negotiation, and physician engagement and education initiatives.

OneOncology partner practices have collectively managed 4,500 episodes of care in each performance period of the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation’s (CMMI) Oncology Care Model (OCM). OneOncology partner practices also participate in several commercial health plan value-based payment arrangements. OneOncology provides a scalable platform for generating insights, sharing best practices, and benchmarking key performance metrics among several of the most progressive practices in value-based care.

“I’m excited to join OneOncology and apply my experience to help ensure partner practices continue to succeed transforming from volume to value,” said Fox. “OneOncology has been at the forefront of understanding the OCM and helping to shape Medicare’s next value-based oncology care model. Applying our OCM experience and aligning through all commercial value-based contracts will help drive success for patients, providers, employers and payers.”

Fox was most recently Vice President, Associate Chief Medical Officer for medical affairs at Priority Health. There he was responsible for medical technology assessment (medical and pharmaceutical), utilization and case management, physician profiling and pay-for-performance programs. He also was responsible for development of new programs, including shared decision making, advanced care planning, integrated specialty pharmacy program and value-based benefit designs and payment reform strategies, including oncology medical home initiatives and bundled payments.

