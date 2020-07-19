Baby Boomers Are Saving Money with Help from Vegas Couple

A semi-retired Las Vegas couple is helping members of the Baby Boomer generation make better buying decisions while sharing their personal experiences in areas of finance, relationships, health, and communication.

Las Vegas, NV, July 19, 2020 --(PR.com)-- When David and Alice Goldstein sold their online education business in 2013 they looked forward to spending time with family, traveling, and investing while continuing to serve as volunteers for various non-profits.

They continue to do those things but they began to feel a strong desire to do more. So, they began working to help aging seniors and their families make some of the difficult choices that many of them face. HousingForSeniors.com became the vehicle for providing seniors and their families with information on everything from housing options to financial and health issues.

In April of 2020, David and Alice launched a new project they developed to help Baby Boomers (those born between 1946 to 1964 - ages 55 to 73) make better buying decisions. As a generation, the Baby Boomers hold considerable wealth but too many of them are retiring in precarious financial situations adding stress to what most expected to be some of the best years of their lives. This is a result of several factors including not saving enough during their working years, and underestimating the costs of things like healthcare.

BoomerBuyerGuides.com is being developed as a place Baby Boomers can visit to learn how to make better spending decisions. The website is home to a growing library of product and service reviews covering the products and services that Baby Boomers buy or should consider.

In addition to product and service information and reviews, BoomerBuyerGuides.com publishes articles about mental and emotional health covering communication, marriage, and family issues. These articles, written by Alice Goldstein a mental health professional for over 25 years, are written specifically to address the unique situations Baby Boomers are bound to face in their lives.

