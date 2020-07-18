"Quitting to Win," written by Scottsdale resident, Crystal Waltman, has been nominated for a 2020 Author Academy Award, an honor bestowed for literary merit and publishing excellence in the writing and publishing industry. "Quitting to Win," the book is up for an award in the Health category. #1 New Release on Amazon for five weeks.

Scottsdale, AZ, July 18, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Waltman is up against hundreds of authors worldwide for prestigious 2020 Author Academy Award.

“Hundreds of books from authors throughout the world are up for an Author Academy Award,” said Kary Oberbrunner, founder of Author Academy Elite and the Author Academy Awards. “Our goal is to help further connect this global community of authors, maintain excellence and integrity of the book publishing industry, and raise awareness that the stories being told and the authors who write them are worth our attention.”

Authors of all kinds - indie (self-published), traditional, or collaborative published - are being considered for the award in one of sixteen categories. Entries are being reviewed and evaluated on popular vote, social contribution, and overall presentation (cover, content, flow, and originality) by the Academy's voting membership comprised of best-selling authors, literary agents and industry leaders.

If interested in supporting Waltman and participating in the popular vote portion of the award evaluation, go to AuthorAcademyAwards.com and click the “Vote for 2020” button. Once there, click through the poll to view the Health category, then find and click on “Quitting to Win.”

The top ten finalists in each category will be invited to present their book synopsis at an Author Academy Awards Red Carpet Session on Oct. 23, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. Winners will be announced later that evening at the Author Academy Awards Ceremony where they will be invited to give an acceptance speech. Winners will also receive:

· The Academy Boon of Merit Award

· Press release and media story presented to their hometown press by a professional PR firm.

· Traditional media and social media press including features on select podcasts, shows, vlogs, blogs, and articles.

About the Author Academy Awards

The Author Academy Awards is an award bestowed for literary merit and publishing excellence in the writing and publishing industry. It is presented annually by Author Academy Elite.

Contact Information:

Crystal Clear LLC

Crystal Waltman

480-206-6136

Contact via Email

www.crystalwaltman.com

https://www.crystalwaltman.com/copy-of-press-kit

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/817073

Press Release Distributed by PR.com