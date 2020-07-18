Truck Accessories Group, LLC Announces Collaboration with Tractor Supply Co.

Elkhart, IN, July 18, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Soon truck owners visiting Tractor Supply Co. stores will have the opportunity to purchase Truck Accessories Group brands directly from store shelves. This includes LEER®, Pace Edwards by LEER and BEDSLIDE® products.

“We are excited to announce that starting today, select LEER and Pace Edwards by LEER rolling and folding tonneau covers along with BEDSLIDE cargo management systems will be sold through Tractor Supply Co.,” said John Aleva, President of TAG. “This program will provide TAG with the ability to reach new audiences, build greater brand identity and expand our marketshare.”

Aleva explained that similar to TAG’s other third party relationships, this program with Tractor Supply opens the door to get in front of truck owners in the moment and where they want to shop.

“This is a great opportunity, not only for us as a company, but for the industry as a whole,” said Aleva. “Partnering with a reputable brand such as Tractor Supply Co. provides added credibility and value to our products, which helps our brand and our LEER dealer network. As consumers are exposed to truck bed covers in new ways and environments, the industry increases in awareness and relevance.”

Among the products being offered through Tractor Supply Co. are the LEER HF650M and SR250, the Pace Edwards by LEER UltraGroove retractable tonneau series and the BEDSLIDE 1000 Classic. Each of these products is unique in their category and will be available through Tractor Supply Co. direct-ship to the store for pick up or directly to the consumer.

The HF650M is a flush mount, hard-folding cover for the truck bed. With four panels, the HF650M is easily installed with no additional tools and can be opened from either side due to LEER’s exclusive CYNC latching system. The SR250 is a soft rolling cover that is double-coated commercial-grade vinyl, also with the exclusive CYNC latching system.

The UltraGroove retractable series through Pace Edwards by LEER includes an electric cover, a metal cover or a vinyl cover. These tonneaus retract into a canister box at the front of the truck bed and are easily installed. The UltraGroove retractable series provides versatility to add racks and carry recreational or commercial items such as kayaks, paddle boards or ladders.

A perfect addition to a tonneau cover, the BEDSLIDE 1000 Classic turns the truck bed into an easy-access sliding drawer. The BEDSLIDE 1000 Classic holds 1,000 lbs. evenly distributed yet is lightweight and safely accessed by a full-width pull handle. All BEDSLIDE products are weather resistant and easy to clean, and include D-Ring tie downs to secure loads.

“We’re looking forward to seeing how customers react to these products,” said Seth Arnett, Buyer-Automotive with Tractor Supply Co. “The tonneau covers and BEDSLIDE fit within our customer interests and what we believe our customers are looking for in terms of quality truck bed products. These are going to be strong additions to our store shelves.”

“Key components to any business strategy include helping to grow the industry, strengthening a company’s position and providing increased opportunities for employees,” added Aleva. “This partnership aligns with our strategy.”

For more information about the LEER, Pace Edwards by LEER and BEDSLIDE products featured at Tractor Supply Co. go to TractorSupply.com, LEER.com, Pace-Edwards.com or BEDSLIDE.com

About Truck Accessories Group

Truck Accessories Group, LLC (TAG) is a collection of companies that make it North America’s largest manufacturer and supplier of fiberglass and aluminum truck caps and tonneau covers. These recreational and commercial/fleet products include LEER, SnugTop, Century, Pace Edwards by LEER, and BEDSLIDE brands. With corporate headquarters in Elkhart, IN, TAG also has manufacturing plants in Pennsylvania, Washington, Oregon, and California and has more than 1,300 independent dealers across North America. For more information on LEER, SnugTop, Century, Pace Edwards by LEER, or BEDSLIDE products, please visit leer.com, snugtop.com, centurycaps.com, pace-edwards.com or bedslide.com, or call Stacey Harris at 574-850-4260.

