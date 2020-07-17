Houston International Equipment Names Jeff Roach, President, USA Operations

Houston, TX, July 17, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Houston International Equipment, Inc. (HIE) names Jeff Roach, President, USA Operations.

Houston International Equipment, Inc. (HIE), a leader in the industrial pump and chemical injection pump market, and solutions provider to Latin America since 1987, has announced that Jeff Roach has joined the organization, and will lead the expansion efforts in the United States.

Roach has more than 20 years of senior management experience, including nearly a decade in chemical injection and production equipment. Most recently Roach was Global Director of Sales for Dresser Natural Gas Solutions. Prior to that, Roach served as Vice President, Business Development for ENGlobal Engineering, President, Oil & Gas Division for Galenfeha, and President of Ark-La-Tex Injection Services, Inc.

“Jeff is the right leader for HIE’s expansion,” said Daniel Rangel, CEO, Houston International Equipment, Inc. “Jeff’s extensive chemical injection background and business development skills should help HIE strengthen partnerships, develop strategic alliances and expand our domestic sales presence. We believe his strong leadership experience will help focus HIE in the appropriate markets that will deliver market share gain and a strong ROI.”

“I am very excited to be joining the HIE team,” said Jeff Roach. “I believe HIE has a great business model and a talented management team that uniquely positions it to capitalize on the changing natural gas production environment. As the industry evolves through restructuring, consolidation and technology migrations, I believe HIE is in a position to provide a cost effective suite of equipment and services to help companies efficiently manage their production assets, and maximize their budgets.”

Houston International Equipment, Inc.

Houston International Equipment, Inc. provides pumping and processing solutions to the energy and industrial markets of Latin America and the Caribbean. Houston International Equipment, Inc. is an authorized distributor of nationally known, top tier brands that offer products for applications such as, Reverse Osmosis Water Treatment, Water Injection Pumps, Reciprocating Pumps, Chemical Injection Pumps and Pump Repair Services, along with other energy production and process solutions.

