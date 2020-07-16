Nexdigm (SKP) Further Strengthens Global Capabilities in Business Process Management (BPM) and Business Consulting (BC) with the Addition of Darius Thomas

Chicago, IL, July 16, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Over the last year, Nexdigm (SKP) has strategically and aggressively invested in US and other markets in enhancing their service portfolio to better serve their valued global clients.

Nexdigm (SKP) is delighted to announce that Darius Thomas has joined their team as Senior Executive Director – BPM. He brings in nearly two decades of experience from organizations like Cognizant, Deloitte Consulting, eClerx Services, and Selectica Inc., with expertise in capital market operations, risk assessment, process efficiency enhancement through the LEAN methodology and robotics, and operating model design working alongside C-suite leaders and other senior external stakeholders across the North American, European, and Asian markets.

“Darius will play a pivotal role in creating the right ecosystem to enhance our Business Services offerings, with a multi-disciplinary team capable of facilitating our clients’ long-term growth. He will lead innovation efforts within our BPM practice, integrating process expertise with technology-driven solutions,” said Samuel Brilliant, Senior Global Business Adviser speaking from his Florida office.

“With several senior business leaders and advisers like Kartik Nagarajan, Marc Lessem, Steven Younts, Samuel Brilliant, and Mark Shircel joining our various global teams in recent months, and more to come, the addition of Darius Thomas further strengthens our global capabilities, specifically for US customers,” said Guljit Singh, Group Executive Chairperson from his Chicago office.

Nexdigm is truly excited to have him on board.

About Nexdigm

Nexdigm is an employee-owned, independent, global business advisory organization serving clients from more than 50 countries. Harnessing their multifunctional and digital capabilities across Business Consulting, Business Services, and Professional Services, they provide customers, both listed and privately held firms with integrated solutions navigating complex challenges. Nexdigm resonates with the plunge into a new paradigm of business; it is a commitment to Think Next. For more information, please visit www.nexdigm.com and connect with them on ThinkNext@nexdigm.com, Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

