rLoop Partners with XD Innovation; Adopts 3DEXPERIENCE on Cloud as a Platform to Power Its Global Crowdsourced Engineering Business Model

Englewood, CO, July 16, 2020 --(PR.com)-- rLoop, a new kind of organization, redefining how people connect, collaborate, and innovate, has partnered with XD Innovation and standardized on the 3DEXPERIENCE Platform on Cloud to power its Global Crowdsourced Engineering Business Model.

rLoop was founded in 2015 after SpaceX announced plans to hold a hyperloop competition.

Co-founder Brent Lessard and other members of a SpaceX Reddit group were able to bring together a distributed team of 140 engineers and designers and eventually became the only non-university team to win a SpaceX Innovation award. Over the following four years, rLoop has continued to develop some of the most advanced Hyperloop technology as a decentralized team, and in late 2019, it also acquired certain technical intellectual property from Arrivo, a fellow hyperloop startup, to accelerate its growth.

To help support its decentralized, crowdsourced engineering business model, rloop chose to partner with XD Innovation and adopt the 3DEXPERIENCE Platform on the Cloud. “At rLoop we’re bringing together passionate people from all over the globe to create a community focused on innovating in the built environment. It’s important to have meaningful partnerships and an effective platform to execute this vision. This is why we’re very excited to call XDI our partner,” explains Brent Lessard, Founder & CEO, rLoop.

“The 3DEXPERIENCE Platform on the Cloud, along with XDI’s deep experience working with leading transportation tech start-ups, will help support rLoop’s proven business model for decentralized development and execution of innovative technology from concept to delivery. We are very excited to partner up with the rLoop team, a very innovative organization, with unparalleled passion, clear vision and demonstrated success,” adds Soufiane Elaamili, CEO, XD Innovation.

The 3DEXPERIENCE is a Cloud Based Innovation Platform, which provides all organizations with a holistic real-time vision of their business activity and ecosystem, connecting people, ideas, data, and solutions in a single collaborative and interactive environment available Anytime, Anywhere and on Any Device. The easy-to-use interface helps everyone involved in innovation projects interact to imagine, design, simulate, and deliver differentiated customer experiences. Break free of IT constraints to scale and innovate faster than ever with the 3DEXPERIENCE on Cloud with CATIA, SOLIDWORKS, ENOVIA, DELMIA and SIMULIA.

About rLoop: rLoop is a new kind of organization, redefining how people connect, collaborate, and innovate to create a prosperous future for all. rLoop attracted innovators and makers to develop some of the most advanced Hyperloop technology in the world and realized a new model for collaborating on complex and multi-disciplinary engineering systems. For over five years, rLoop has proven its model for decentralized development and execution of innovative technology from concept through to launch.

XD Innovation, part of Prodways Group of Companies, is a premier international Dassault Systemes Partner, Education Services provider, and an accredited Certification Center with activities in the US, France, Mexico, and Canada. The company focuses on cloud, software, consulting and value-added services for product development technologies, enabling 3D Design, Engineering, Simulation, Data Management, Process Management, Quality & Compliance. With a strong focus on New Tech, XD Innovation is proud to be working with some of the most forward-looking innovators in the world, including electric and autonomous vehicles, drones, hyperloop and robotics.

www.rloop.org | www.arrivo-loop.com | www.xdinnovation.com | www.prodways-group.com

