Hartford, CT, July 16, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Albert Bros., Inc. (ABI) a 5th-generation owned and operated metal recycling company in Waterbury, is challenging all professional artists from the Greater Waterbury Area to create a sculpture using recycled metal components provided by ABI. Each sculpture will include different grades of steel, stainless steel, and aluminum. The competition coincides with ABI’s 125th year anniversary in business.

- Artists interested in participating must send an email containing their name, address and phone number, as well as photos of at least three (3) sculpture examples to jakealbert@albertbros.com by August 1st, 2020.

- The pool of artists will then be narrowed down to three (3) finalists. All finalists will be notified by August 7, 2020, along with instructions for picking up the ABI provided metal materials. Each artist may submit one (1) sculpture.

- Each artist finalist must utilize 100% of the metal materials provided by ABI, but may also utilize other materials. The dimensions of the sculpture cannot exceed 5’ in length x 5’ in width x 10’ in height. The sculptures will be displayed outdoors, and must be able to withstand the typical weather conditions.

- Final sculpture submissions are due September 26, 2020 to be delivered to the open parking lot area located at 240 East Aurora Street, Waterbury, CT. Please email jakealbert@albertbros.com to coordinate the drop-off.

- The winning artist will be announced by October 1, 2020 and will receive $500.00.

- A press release including a photo of the artist and winning sculpture will be distributed to the media.

- All submitted sculptures will become the property of ABI.

“We are excited to begin this competition and engage the creative community,” said Jake Albert. “We want to thank everyone in advance for their participation,” he added.

For additional questions, please contact Jake Albert at jakealbert@albertbros.com.

