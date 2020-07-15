The African American Experience, The Pride, The Prejudice, The Proof is in Sotheby's NY Current Auction

"The Black Edison," Granville Woods 1880's papers; "Cumbo," The unsung African American patriot who fought for Independence, recognized by a Signer of The Declaration of Independence; Frederick Douglass' fiery eloquence, as expressed in his own 1852 newspaper; and 1930's lynching. 3 centuries of rare and raw Black historical documents, amongst other rare American history, currently at Sotheby's NY, through July 21.

New York, NY, July 15, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The African American Experience, The Pride, The Prejudice, The Proof is in Sotheby's Current Auction.

This week through July 21, bidding is open at Sotheby's online auction of "How History Unfolds on Paper, From The Eric C. Caren Collection," Part 8.

Highlights Include:

Several manuscripts from The American Revolution (1775-1781), relating to Black Patriots who fought to defend The Declaration of Independence; one of which is actually autographed by a Signer of The Declaration of Independence. Tragic and ironic items, as it would be almost a century, before African Americans would read Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation of 1863.

An issue of Frederick Douglass' owned and edited newspaper from 1852, which includes an impassioned and famous address by the great orator and abolitionist

A unique volume of manuscripts relating to an inventor, who was commonly referred to as "The Black Edison" in the 19th century

A striking blood red, anti Lynching cloth banner from the 1930's

Caren, whose collection has been built over 50 years, and who has been called "The Babe Ruth of Historical Collecting," says that "this sale will also be special, as it marks Professional Sports Authenticator (PSA) entry into the rare book and manuscript market.”

PSA pre-certified such diverse items as a NY (baseball) Giants team photograph, with a front side autographed message by player manager John McGraw, announcing that his team has just won the second World Series, dated October 1905; to what their authenticator deemed the finest John Hancock signed document he has ever seen, except for the one on The Declaration of Independence.

Contact Information:

Eric C. Caren Collection

Eric Caren

914-772-8212

Contact via Email

Thecarenarchives.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/817010

Press Release Distributed by PR.com