Alliance for Shared Health (ASH) Announces the Addition of Two Members to Its Board of Directors

Kansas City, MO, July 15, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Alliance for Shared Health (ASH), an IRS-approved, 501(c)3 non-profit international health sharing ministry, is honored to announce the addition of two members to its Board of Directors:

Adelle Brown, author, pastor, and co-founder of VI Christian Ministries, has a heart to serve people in the USVI and was instrumental in the establishment of ASH.

Ronnell Nolan, President and CEO of Health Agents for America (HAFA); a non-profit trade association exclusively for health insurance agents, lends her industry knowledge and experience to help ASH continue to grow as a viable alternative to health care access.

About Alliance for Shared Health:

Alliance for Share Health (ASH) members share a common set of ethical or religious standards and come together to help share in each other’s medical expenses. ASH is led by an independent Board of Directors and is supported by key consulting relationships and advisors. Sharing level options are developed so that each member can choose a sharing level that is right for them. ASH is a health sharing ministry of Bible Army International Church (BAIC). This predecessor relationship connects all ASH members to one common organization and allows ASH members to be part of an international health sharing non-profit entity that was founded in 1996 and has been continually sharing in medical needs since its inception.

ASH facilitates sharing between its members and is part of an ongoing mission to bring medical care and relief to so many who are struggling from life-threatening medical challenges in Ethiopia.

To find out more about Alliance for Shared Health visit ashcommunity.org.

Contact Information:

Promo Xpertz

Diane Carson

636-458-5241

Contact via Email

http://www.slsbvi.org

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/816933

Press Release Distributed by PR.com