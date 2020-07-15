Ex-Reality Star Releases Provocative Alcoholic Memoir

Brittany Taltos, who appeared on Jersey Shore and the Bachelor Pad, releases memoir, "Girl, Wasted," exposing the grainy details of her alcohol addiction.

Pompton Lakes, NJ, July 15, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The memoir reveals specifics behind her experiences with reality TV. She describes alcohol’s influence on her decision-making throughout filming. In the chapter, “A Drunken Situation,” she discusses the truth behind her alcohol-fueled hookups with Mike the Situation. The following chapter, “Bachelor Pad Blackout,” examines her relationship with alcohol throughout filming the Bachelor Pad. She uses her rare opportunity to give the reader an exclusive look behind the scenes of reality TV as an alcoholic.

In "Girl, Wasted," Taltos explores her steep decent into alcoholism. Four years of consistent college partying programmed her brain to drink, revealing a devastating reality for Millennials that is currently overlooked. Brittany utilizes her experiences to paint a grisly picture of binge drinking. Her desire to escape reality becomes her reality in a narrative that appears too warped to be real-life. Her extraordinary attempts to continue drinking despite blacking out every night, and 30 hospital stints, reveals the monstrous power of addiction.

Brittany Taltos is an advocate for breaking the stigma of addiction. She uses her blog and social media to generate dialogue surrounding mental illness. She speaks candidly about her struggles to help others overcome their own challenges. Her enthusiasm, compassion, and optimism characterize her life in sobriety. More information is available: https://girlwasted.com/

"Girl, Wasted" is available as an eBook and paperback on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/s?k=Girl+wasted+brittany+taltos&ref=nb_sb_noss

“From the opening chapter, Taltos mesmerizes readers with her ferocious battle with alcohol and related addictions. The details are fascinating and at times at excruciating. Eventually, we see Taltos prove heroic, slaying the demonic disease and emerging as a healthy, loving, productive young woman.”

- Gerry VanRyken

