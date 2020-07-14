Sencore Continues Blazing the Trail with Their Newly Released ATSC 3.0 Receiver Decoder

Sioux Falls, SD, July 14, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Sencore, the gateway to better video delivery, has announced the newest addition to their growing portfolio of products. The latest ATSC 3.0 terrestrial broadcast standard is shaking up the industry. The need to decode these new off-air signals in a professional receiver decoder platform is essential.

Sencore’s new ARD 3000 series of ATSC 3.0 receiver decoders enables users to decode 1-channel (ARD 3100) or 4-channels (ARD 3400) in a 1RU platform. Perfectly suited for re-encode or confidence monitoring applications in existing distribution systems.

The ARD 3000 series includes an ATSC 3.0 RF input for receiving the next-generation RF signal. Tune to a single PLP and decode up to 4 services. Decoded services are output via 4x3G-SDI for UHD services or 3G/HD/SD-SDI for HD and SD services. Unit configuration is done using the intuitive web GUI or through APIs like Rest and SNMP.

To download the full datasheet and view features and product specifications, please visit www.sencore.com

About Sencore

Sencore, the gateway to better video delivery, is an engineering leader in the development of reliable, cost-effective signal transmission and content monitoring solutions for the broadcast, cable, satellite, and IPTV markets. Backed by world-class customer service and support, Sencore's portfolio includes video contribution and distribution equipment, system monitoring and analysis solutions, and test and measurement instruments. Designed to meet the needs of an ever-changing industry, Sencore solutions ensure the efficient delivery of high-quality video from the source to the home, including the latest IP-based video delivery and multiscreen OTT technologies. More information about Sencore can be found at www.sencore.com.

