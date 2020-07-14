Go2Group, a Leading IT Solutions Provider, Announces M&A Corporate Restructuring; Launches a New Company Named Goldfinger Holdings, Inc.

Undertakes a series of changes intended to focus on building and delivering innovative software product portfolio, and drive upward growth and value creation

Bel Air, MD, July 14, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Go2Group - a leading provider of software, strategic services, and digital solutions around agile, DevOps, and cloud – today announced a series of changes to its corporate structure including the formation of a new holding company called Goldfinger Holdings, Inc. (“GFHI”) to enable greater focus on delivering high quality software solutions for long-term growth and value creation.

Business transformation along with innovation is one of Go2Group’s corporate strategic priorities to drive upward growth and business value creation. Trusted by top enterprise agile and DevOps vendor partners like Atlassian, AWS, and CloudBees as a solution provider, Go2Group has taken several actions to streamline business units, improve its operations, and keep its proprietary software solutions innovative.

These include the appointment of Chairman of the Board in November 2016, the formation of an independent business entity for its top-selling ConnectALL value stream management solution in August 2018, the appointment of a new CEO in October 2018, and the launch of Go2Group’s new brand identity in September 2019.

Launch of Goldfinger Holdings, Inc.

Enabled by the success of these initiatives and recent M&A activities with Adaptavist Group Ltd. of London, UK, Go2Group is announcing the launch of a new, independent holdings company called “Goldfinger Holdings, Inc.” In conjunction with this launch, a new spin-off company called “Goldfinger Software” will be established to oversee and provide overall management support to the former Go2Group’s proprietary software plugin products for the Atlassian suite, namely synapseRT, CRM Plugin, and CAC/PIV Authenticator. With its own entity and branding, Goldfinger Software will focus on building and delivering a comprehensive software product portfolio that will prominently contribute to extending the capabilities of mission-critical applications.

“As an expert of Atlassian suite and a trusted leader in plugins and integration solution development, Go2Group had built a strong business with its enterprise and federal customers, thanks to deep domain knowledge and software expertise,” said the former Go2Group Chairman and CEO, Tom Stiling. “As a newly independent company, our Goldfinger Software product business will be best positioned to focus on our core strengths in order to deliver greater value for our customers and generate new value for shareholders.”

Goldfinger Holdings, Inc. will operate as the parent company of ConnectALL and Goldfinger Software. With the new structure, Goldfinger Holdings aims to strategically handle capital allocation, create value through synergies across business units, and invest in the talent and technology that form the foundations of innovation.

Acquisition of Go2Group’s Consulting/Professional Services and Atlassian Reseller divisions

Trends like digital transformation, DevOps, cloud-native development, and enterprise agile have changed the way companies build and run their IT operations. In light of these trends, companies with expertise in these areas like Go2Group are sought after by multiple strategic acquirers. In order to achieve further growth and strengthen its position as a leading solution provider in these areas, Go2Group’s board of directors decided to sell its remaining Consulting/Professional Services and Atlassian Reseller divisions to Adaptavist, a Platinum Atlassian global software and solutions company headquartered in London.

“We see great synergies between Adaptavist and Go2Group,” said Mike Maheu, Senior Vice President of Go2Group’s Professional Services and Operations. “Go2Group has already established a stellar global brand and reputation as a leading IT solutions and services provider. Joining forces with Adaptavist aligns well with our mission to deliver best-in-class IT solutions and services to help enterprises achieve their digital transformation goals toward business agility. Our combined expertise and recognized leadership will enhance our ability to accelerate our customers’ digital transformation initiatives.”

Adaptavist’s official announcement of the acquisition can be found here.

Executive Structure Reform

As a result of these changes, Brett Taylor, Go2Group’s President, will assume the dual roles as Chief Executive Officer of Goldfinger Software and ConnectALL, LLC. Tom Stiling will relinquish his position as Chief Executive Officer of Go2Group and remain as the Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Office of Goldfinger Holdings, Inc.

Go2Group, an IT consulting firm focused on providing superior quality professional services and digital solutions, helps enterprises achieve business agility. Founded in 2002, the company offers enterprise-level strategic services and solutions around application modernization, agile and DevOps practices, and cloud. Trusted by top enterprise agile and DevOps vendor partners like Atlassian, AWS, and CloudBees as a solution provider, Go2Group helps organizations benefit from the right mix of consulting-led strategies and technology-led solutions to direct their IT initiatives toward business growth.

