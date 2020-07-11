Three Principled Technologies Studies Show the Benefits of Intel Core and Celeron Processor-Powered Chromebooks in Education Settings

Chromebooks powered by these Intel processors had better performance during tests in education, multimedia, and video-conferencing tasks.

Durham, NC, July 11, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Principled Technologies (PT) conducted three studies to investigate the performance of various Chromebooks for distance learning purposes. In each study, PT found that certain Intel processor-powered Chromebooks were more responsive than others during tasks in various apps.

The first study examined the following devices:

- Intel Celeron N4020 processor-powered Chromebook

- Intel Core m3-8100Y processor-powered Chromebook

- Intel Core i3-10110U processor-powered Chromebook

This study found that the Intel Core i3 and Core m3 processor-powered Chromebooks saved time over the Intel Celeron processor-powered Chromebook in nine tasks, with the Intel Core i3 processor-powered device being the fastest of all. These tasks included opening and exporting large audio files, opening documents in various apps, and more.

To learn more, read the full report at http://facts.pt/8kwp7lq.

- The second study compared the following devices:

- Intel Celeron N4020 processor-powered Chromebook

- AMD A4-9120C processor-powered Chromebook

- MediaTek 8173C processor-powered Chromebook

The Intel Celeron processor-powered Chromebook saved time during 12 tasks in 8 different coding, collaboration, and multimedia apps. These tasks included opening code editors, rendering video, working with audio files, and more.

To learn more, see the full report at http://facts.pt/t6guadq.

The final study compared an Intel Core i3 processor-powered Chromebook to an A10 Fusion processor-powered 7th generation Apple iPad. In this study, the Intel processor-powered device saved time during six tasks. This study also revealed several hardware advantages of the specific Chromebook from testing (the ASUS Chromebook C436F), including touch capabilities, support for Wi-Fi 6, and a 360º hinge.

To learn more, read the full report at http://facts.pt/aecuzdx

About Principled Technologies, Inc.

Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.

Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com.

