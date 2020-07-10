Veteran Advertising Firm, Fisher Design & Advertising Joins Forces with Savvy Outsourcing, Blending Services of Traditional and Digital Marketing

On July 1, 2020, two of Jacksonville's advertising firms joined forces to diversify services and grow clientele. With over 31 years in business, Fisher Design & Advertising is now joining forces with Savvy Digital Marketing, a nationally recognized digital marketing firm owned by Erin Gordon.

Jacksonville, FL, July 10, 2020 --(PR.com)-- On July 1, 2020, two of Jacksonville’s advertising firms joins forces to diversify services and grow clientele. Mary Fisher, Founder/CEO of Fisher Design & Advertising (recognized as one of Jacksonville’s Top Advertising Firms in 2019), is one of the most revered advertising and marketing professionals in the region. With a career of over 40 years, 31 years with the company bearing her name, is now joining forces with Savvy Outsourcing, a nationally recognized digital marketing firm based in Jacksonville, FL. Erin Gordon, Founder/CEO of Savvy has 14 years of digital marketing experience, including website development, Google Ads, social media, franchise marketing and corporate advertising. Together, with their cadre of creative and digital professionals, they provide a dynamic foundation of expertise, representing nearly all major industry sectors.

Both companies have a large complement of creative and technical staff who provide expert advertising support to small businesses and Fortune 500 companies. Acknowledging new frontiers of business in the wake of COVID-19 coupled with the fast-paced explosion of digital marketing, Fisher and Gordon found common ground to propel their services together into the next generation of advertising. Mentor and friend of generations of advertising agency professionals and thousands of regional businesses, Mary Fisher is excited to blend her thriving business with Savvy, who has been working with Fisher Design for the last four years. Together, traditional and digital services complement one another to bring the joined business to new heights and position it for an even more prosperous future.

About Mary Fisher

Fisher, an advertising icon and mentor, is an expert in advertising, broadcast, publishing, graphic design, and marketing. From web design and graphic design to full-service marketing and brand identity, specializing in healthcare/medical and professional services, she recognizes the future of integrating more expansive digital services. A 20-year member of Women Business Owners (WBO) of North Florida and past president of AIGA, Mary continues to win awards and recognitions (2014 Woman of Influence, Jacksonville Business Journal and 2007 Women In Business Entrepreneur of the Year) for her agency’s creative work. She currently sits on the board of Leadership Jacksonville and the Associated Medical Office Experts. She is a founding member of the JOMM (Jacksonville Online Marketing Meet-up) focusing on digital marketing, as well as a long-time member of the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce and Southside Business Men’s Club.

About Erin Gordon

Gordon, a digital marketing expert and certified Google Partner and Yext Partner, is in the business of “bringing more business” to her clients, especially for franchises and nationally recognized entrepreneurs. Her web design and development expertise coupled with digital marketing (SEO, PPC, Social Media, CCMS, Inbound Marketing, and more), offers an advanced blend of marketing services. She has successfully developed a network of professionals, and integrated their expertise to meet client needs and enhance business ROI. She currently sits on the Board of Professional Advisory for University of North Florida and volunteers for non-profits like IT Pro Camp and The Giving Closet, Erin continues to build on her successes while providing effective and cost-effective marketing solutions to her clients.

Erin has also been recognized as an expert speaker at Microsoft Dev Tour, IT Pro Camp and Franchise Marketing Conferences.

