A Dell EMC PowerEdge R6525 Handled More Transactions Per Minute and Provided Better Performance Per Dollar Than an HPE ProLiant DL360 Gen10, New Study Finds

Principled Technologies (PT) tested the online transaction processing (OLTP) capabilities and compared the price-to-performance ratio of a Dell EMC PowerEdge R6525 with AMD EPYC 7F72 processors to that of an HPE ProLiant DL360 Gen10 with Intel Xeon Gold 6248R processors.

Durham, NC, July 10, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Businesses seeking to meet growing e-commerce demands stand to benefit from data center solutions that can process a high number of transactions. Using an order-processing workload, PT tested the OLTP capabilities of two dual-socket server solutions running Oracle Database 19c: a Dell EMC PowerEdge R6525 server with two 24‑core AMD EPYC 7F72 processors, and an HPE ProLiant DL360 Gen10 server with two 24-core Intel Xeon Gold 6248R processors.

According to the report, “In hands-on testing of two similarly configured server solutions in an Oracle Database environment, a Dell EMC PowerEdge R6525 server with 2nd Gen AMD EPYC 7F72 processors handled more transactions per minute and offered better performance per dollar than an HPE ProLiant DL360 Gen10 server with 2nd Gen Intel Xeon Gold 6248R processors. With this Dell EMC server, businesses using Oracle Database could get more OLTP performance for every dollar, potentially enabling them to spend less on hardware while serving more customers.”

To learn more about how a Dell EMC PowerEdge R6525 equipped with AMD EPYC 7F72 processors could help businesses Increase Oracle Database OLTP performance and get better value from their hardware, read the report: http://facts.pt/em5rf8b.

About Principled Technologies, Inc.

Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.

Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com.

