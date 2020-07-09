Wilma J. Brown-Foreman, Education Specialist, Ed.S. Honored as a Woman of the Month for June 2020 by P.O.W.E.R.

Chesterfield, VA, July 09, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Wilma J. Brown-Foreman, Education Specialist, Ed.S. of Chesterfield, Virginia has been honored as a Woman of the Month for June 2020 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of education. Each month P.O.W.E.R. features women to represent their professions and industries due to their expertise and success in their chosen specialty.

About Wilma J. Brown-Foreman, Education Specialist, Ed.S.

Wilma J. Brown-Foreman is the owner of Academic Initiatives for Biblical Literacy (AIBL) in Secondary Public Education, which is an educational service targeting the academic studies of the Hebrew Bible to be included Constitutionally in public high school curricula. In addition to teaching secondary English in both public and private schools with over 43 years of expertise, Wilma has served as a Christian minister for more than 27 years. She is responsible for compiling, writing and publishing a 388 page biblical literacy curriculum (2002) for high school English and history teachers, and has spent the last 18 years advocating the implementation of elective Hebrew Bible literacy courses that follow the 1st Amendment guidelines for including religious studies in public education, as upheld in the 1963 U.S. Supreme Court ruling, Abington v. Schempp. In 2019, Wilma stood before the Virginia House of Delegates to propose that Virginia’s public high schools will provide students the opportunity for students to study Hebrew Bible literacy elective courses across the state (academically, not devotionally) (HB1122).

AIBL specializes in supporting secondary public school English and history teachers with writing and using constitutionally sound biblical literacy lesson plans, and in sponsoring educational workshops and seminars training sessions that empower teachers and students to exercise their 1st Amendment rights on public school campuses. AIBL also provides off-campus biblical literacy resources for private secondary education, Bible study groups, Sunday school classes, and after-school religious clubs. Wilma emphasizes the importance of adding biblical literacy education in Western culture in order to help improve literacy in general.

Born in North Carolina on January 12, 1954, Wilma fulfilled her lifelong dream when she began teaching secondary English at the age of 23 in Virginia. She taught in Surry County Public Schools for over 29 years, in Sussex County Public Schools for 6 years, in Henrico County’s New Bridge Christian Academy for 2 years, and in the Brunswick County Public Schools for over 6 years before she retired for the second time in 2019. To equip herself academically, she has earned her B.A. in English and three graduate degrees-a M.Ed. in Curriculum and Instruction, a M.Ed. in Administration and Instruction, and an Ed.S. (doctoral level) in Teaching and Learning from Liberty University in 2012. Wilma was licensed as an Ordained Minister from Aenon Bible College of the Pentecostal Assemblies of the World in Indianapolis, Indiana in 1966. She is the founder and Pastor of the Sanctuary of God Apostolic Church and Logion Bible Institute in Prince George, Virginia. Mrs. Brown-Foreman has participated in various professional and civic organizations, including: VEA/NEA, CEAI, Virginia State Council, Inc., and VATE (Virginia Association of Teachers of English).

Mrs. Brown-Foreman has presented both statewide and national professional biblical literacy workshops for secondary educators. She has received numerous academic and civic awards for her services. In June 2004, she even received a personal invitation to the White House's first national faith based initiatives conference. Mrs. Brown-Foreman has also written and published numerous educational articles to support literacy, including biblical literacy.

Wilma Brown-Foreman’s educational philosophy is: “I believe that a quality education for all students in Western society, including an understanding of the Hebrew Bible, is foundational to personal, cultural and organizational success on all levels of academia.”–Dr. Wilma J. Brown, Education Specialist (Ed. S.)

For further information, contact https://aibl.info/.

Mrs. Wilma J. Brown-Foreman is married to Lieutenant Colonel (Retired, Army) Theodore M. Foreman, Sr. She has two children, Cory L. Brown and Chana L. Brown-Montgomery, and five grandchildren. Her hobbies include gardening, listening to spiritual music, reading, shopping and traveling.

“AIBL: Lighting Minds, Unfolding Understanding and Imparting Wisdom-Closing the Biblical Literacy Gap In Public Education”-- Dr. Wilma J. Brown, Education Specialist (Ed. S.)

