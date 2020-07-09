New PT Study Finds That a Dell Latitude 7300 Business Laptop Powered by Intel Beat Two Competitors on Several Benchmark and Application Performance Tests

A new test report and infographic highlight the results of the hands-on tests.

Durham, NC, July 09, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Organizations that have multiple offices and a mobile workforce or are asking employees to work from home need powerful business laptops that can help limit disruption and keep everyone productive.

Principled Technologies compared the system responsiveness, benchmark scores, and battery life of three 13-inch business laptops: a Dell Latitude 7300 Business Laptop with an Intel Core i7-8665U processor; an HP EliteBook 735 G6 Notebook PC with an AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 3700U processor; and a Lenovo ThinkPad x395 Laptop with the same AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 3700U processor.

According to the report, “Your organization deserves business laptops that work as hard as you do. Manufacturer specs give you processor, memory, and storage info - but how do you know if an impressive resume translates to added value in the real world? That’s where we come in. Our hands-on testing and benchmark results reflect real-world environments using real applications, data sets, and business user workloads.”

PT test results show that the Dell Latitude 7300 Business Laptop powered by an Intel Core i7-8665U processor completed a number of collaboration and media creation tasks in less time, scored higher on three benchmarks, and lasted longer unplugged than either the HP EliteBook 735 G6 Notebook PC or the Lenovo ThinkPad x395 Laptop, both powered by AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 3700U processors.

To learn more about how the Dell Latitude 7300 Business Laptop, powered by an Intel Core i7-8665U processor supports employee productivity, check out the infographic http://facts.pt/u66j5f2 or dive into the report http://facts.pt/82r1kji.

