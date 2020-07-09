Bay Area Health Provider Partners with Medicom Health to Lower Medication Cost for Patients

New Electronic Medical Record Add-On Automates the Delivery of Rx Discounts at Enterprise Scale

Minneapolis, MN, July 09, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Medicom Health is pleased to announce that John Muir Health has chosen to deploy their Rx Savings Assistant® solution as part of the provider’s ongoing commitment to improving medication adherence and reducing patient readmissions.

A leader in health care in the San Francisco Bay Area, John Muir Health is a not-for-profit integrated system of doctors, hospitals, outpatient centers and other services, committed to providing the highest quality patient care to their patients every day.

Medicom Health's new Rx Savings Assistant® software is a simple way for health systems like John Muir Health to instantly increase prescription fills by making them more affordable for more patients. This technology supplements other patient assistance programs and leverages their electronic medical record (EMR) investment.

The solution is a plug-in module for EMRs like Epic and Cerner. It listens for new prescriptions and searches external databases for matching discount offers from various partners. Medicom Health’s technology adds brand name and generic savings offers into the patient records automatically. The discounts are easily available on the printed paperwork handed to each qualified patient at discharge. Because the system runs behind the scenes, it does not alter physician workflow or influence prescribing.

Pharmaceutical manufacturers already provide discounts and free trial offers through DTC channels, but most patients don't take advantage of them for various reasons, including awareness and access issues.

“Dramatically reducing the cost of medications for patients improves their adherence and ultimately their health,” says Will Sigsbee, CEO of Medicom Health. “We make meaningful impact on adherence because of the volume and quality of our discount offers, and reduced friction in delivering them. Every qualified patient is eligible for effortless access to discounts for every prescription.”

Increased adherence results in many benefits to patients and providers, including better outcomes, patient satisfaction, pharmacy revenues, and more. Hospitals in the United States are accountable for resulting readmission costs, poor outcomes, and low HCAHP scores.

About Medicom Health

Founded in 2000 in Minneapolis, Medicom Health is a technology company dedicated to empowering health engagement by delivering world-class digital solutions. Over a thousand hospitals and millions of patients use their tools and technologies every year, including their disruptive clinical channel for automated Rx discounts at enterprise scale.

