Local Business Owner David Ho Named to NSBA Leadership Council

McLean, VA, July 09, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Dr. David Ho, Chairman Vietnamese American Business Council was recently named to the National Small Business Association (NSBA) Leadership Council. NSBA is the nation’s oldest small-business advocacy organization, and operates on a staunchly nonpartisan basis. Dr. Ho, a recognized leader in the small-business community, joins the NSBA Leadership Council alongside other small-business advocates from across the country as they work to promote the interests of small business to policymakers in Washington, D.C.

“As a small-business owner, I see daily the importance of being involved and active when it comes to laws and regulation,” stated Dr. Ho. “Joining NSBA’s Leadership Council will enable me to take our collective small-business message to the people that need to hear it most: Congress.”

Dr. David Ho is the founder, president and chief scientific officer of Hememics Biotechnolgies Inc. Currently, Dr. Ho serves on the board of directors of the Vietnamese American Business Council and Dai Viet Inc.

Dr. Ho joined the NSBA Leadership Council as part of his efforts to tackle the many critical issues facing small business, including tax reform, regulatory restraint, health care costs and how the Affordable Care Act will impact small business. The NSBA Leadership Council is focused on providing valuable networking between small-business advocates from across the country while ensuring small business a seat at the table as Congress and regulators take up key small-business proposals.

“I am proud to have Dr. Ho as part of our Leadership Council,” stated NSBA President and CEO, Todd McCracken. “He came to us highly recommended and I look forward our coordinated efforts for years to come.”

To learn more about the Vietnamese American Business Council go to www.vabc.us.

To learn more about the NSBA Leadership Council go to www.nsba.biz.

Vietnamese American Business Council is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to connecting business and fostering culture exchanges between Vietnam and the US.

