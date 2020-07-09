Argus® Offers 3-Month Free Trial on Polyp Detection and Sizing Artificial Intelligence Gastroenterology Technology

Argus®, the only AI decision support technology that assists clinicians in the detection and sizing of polyps during colonoscopy procedures, has announced a 3-month free trial of their solution. This free trial offers a unique chance to compare detection rates and sizing with and without the assistance of AI.

Schenectady, NY, July 09, 2020 --(PR.com)-- First debuted at DDW 2019, Argus® brings a one of a kind AI approach to the gastroenterology field. Vendor and scope neutral, Argus® offers the only AI detection and sizing decision support solution on the market. In a recent study, the assistance of Argus® increased polyp detection by 19%. “We had so much interest in our hands-on experience at DDW that we wanted to extend that same approach to those who didn’t get the opportunity to attend...” said Abhishek Bajaj, VP of Clinical Medicine & Sales. “...The application of AI technology is still new in the GI environment so giving physicians the ability to use Argus® first-hand without commitment allows them to compare their own detection rates and sizing with minimal effects on their workflow while enhancing patient care.”

Argus® is still offering 3-month free trials until December 31, 2020. To apply for your trial, contact the Argus® sales team at sales@argusml.com or call them at 518-831-8064.

About Argus®

Argus® is a vendor-neutral AI solution powered by EndoSoft® that integrates with your current EHR, scopes, and processors to create the least amount of workflow changes. Argus® is launched during the endoscopy procedure to aid in the decision making of polyp detection and sizing. Argus® detects the polyps utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning while capturing images simultaneously.

Contact Information:

Endosoft

Ashley Boyce

518-831-8095

Contact via Email

www.endosoft.com

