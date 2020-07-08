Minerva Sees Amazon Cloud as Fast Path to Innovation

Certified as Amazon Select Tier Technology Partner, Minerva taps into AWS to power highly differentiated pay TV services.

San Jose, CA, July 08, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Minerva Networks announced today the acceptance of its Minerva 10 platform in Amazon’s Select Tier Partner program. Minerva 10 and AWS enable pay TV operators to quickly transition to innovative television services that can be delivered at scale to a broad set of devices. With several years of AWS deployment experience and millions of subscribers using the Minerva platform, this milestone is one more step in Minerva’s on-going commitment to bring exciting innovation to market.

“Our mission to power the best place for subscribers to enjoy the best content is all about rapid innovation,” said Jean-George Fritsch, Chief Technology Officer at Minerva. “Amazon’s rich portfolio of cloud services provides the perfect environment for Minerva to quickly deliver highly differentiated services such as Watch Together and Smart Highlights.”

Unique features powered by Minerva 10 and AWS include:

• Intelligent Content Delivery: Minerva’s Policy Resource Manager (PRM) actively controls which streams client applications should use based on the device, location, user and subscription level. This service ensures efficient use of the content delivery network resources. Minerva PRM also enables service providers to set and enforce rules for stream concurrency.

• Watch Together: With this service mobile subscribers can seamlessly talk, chat, share sound effects and take group selfies while watching their favorite programs. This innovative feature eliminates the hassles of switching between video playback and social apps. Consumers can communicate and share without ever leaving the video experience.

• Sport Highlights: Combining AI with audio and video processing, the Sport Highlights service creates customizable highlights reels seconds after games are over. Designed for sports fans who might be short on time, users can filter highlights based on duration, type of play or player.

• Content Monetization: Minerva 10 provides powerful tools for operators to drive subscriber engagement and content merchandising. By combining a highly configurable User Interface with trending and recommendations services, operators can promote content to drive on-screen purchases as well as advertise broadband or mobile services. Cross selling is key to increasing subscriber revenue and reducing churn.

• Voice Control: Amazon offers one of the most popular voice platforms; Minerva 10 takes full advantage of Alexa voice services on the Fire TV devices.

Leading service providers worldwide are tapping into the Minerva platform running in the Amazon Cloud to quickly and efficiently deploy next-generation television services that will delight subscribers for years to come.

About Minerva Networks

Minerva is the leading provider of service management solutions for the delivery of advanced pay television services. Over 300 operators worldwide have deployed Minerva’s software platforms to offer next-generation entertainment services to their subscribers. With Minerva, operators are able to quickly transform their Pay TV services to provide a unique user journey anywhere and on any device. For more information, please visit www.minervanetworks.com.

Contact Information:

Minerva Networks

Matt Cuson

(408) 567-9400

Contact via Email

www.minervanetworks.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/816481

Press Release Distributed by PR.com