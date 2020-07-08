Bayou City Hemp Company Completes Acquisition of Rapidly Expanding Dallas-Based CBD Company LeafLife Wellness

Houston, TX, July 08, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Bayou City Hemp Company, Inc., (“Bayou City Hemp” or “the Company”) a Houston-based hemp processing and extraction company, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Leaf Life, Inc (“LeafLife Wellness”), a Dallas-based cannabidiol (“CBD”) retail company engaged in the formulation, manufacturing and distribution of hemp-derived CBD luxurious skin care, cosmetics and wellness products.

LeafLife Wellness carries high-quality skin care, cosmetics and wellness products infused with CBD. “This acquisition will put us into a solid position of leadership in CBD product formulation and quality assurance of hemp-based products and is expected to be accretive to our earnings immediately,” said Karen Trotter, Bayou City Hemp CFO. “Continuing with our core values of building a vertically integrated CBD business founded on integrity and innovation, ensuring quality consumer products in our distribution network is key to our aggressive growth plan.”

LeafLife Wellness will exclusively use Bayou City Hemp distillate and isolate in its products. Bayou City Hemp uses the all-natural process of supercritical CO2 extraction which the Company believes is preferable to other methods of extraction as it has no harmful contaminants and produces clean byproducts free from hazardous waste.

“The addition of a retail line that has the same emphasis on high quality clean CBD and other key ingredients in its products, made for a strategic fit within our organization,” said Scott Weldon, Vice President of Sales & Marketing of Bayou City Hemp. Weldon goes on to say, “The continually expanding product lineup developed and manufactured by LeafLife Wellness is distributed directly online under its retail brand, through distributors, as well as, white label customers nationwide. We are already formulating a variety of exciting new products including sun care, pet care, therapy and wellness, as well as a men’s specific line.”

About Bayou City Hemp:

Bayou City Hemp Company, Inc. (“Bayou City Hemp”) is a Houston-based hemp processing and extraction company that utilizes the all-natural process of supercritical CO2 extraction to create CBD and other cannabinoid oils, distillates and isolates. BCHC focuses on integrity, innovation and education as it partners with key stakeholders to create high quality, clean CBD for end users across many industries.

