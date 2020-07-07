Alexiacare Corporation Builds and Gives Away New Virtual Visit EMR/EHR Tool to Doctors Offices Facing COVID-19 Crisis

Alexiacare Corporation, a Maryland EMR/EHR vendor, is building and giving away AlexiaHTC Telemed, a new virtual visit tool that has been integrated into its flagship EMR/EHR product: AlexiaHTC. Doctor offices, which have been closed because of fear of COVID-19, can now schedule virtual appointments for its patients.

Silver Spring, MD, July 07, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The COVID-19 pandemic has caught many small doctor offices off guard, especially practices lacking a modern EMR (electronic medical record) or EHR (electronic health record) outfitted with telehealth features for virtual visits. Indeed, Alexiacare Corporation knows what these small healthcare facilities are missing; that is why the EMR/EHR vendor created the new technology called AlexiaHTC Telemed. For pennies on the dollar, small clinics can savor the pleasures of providing virtual visits to their patients affordably; they can turn to AlexiaHTC Telemed today. AlexiaHTC Telemed is the virtual solution and communication technology in these times of pandemic crisis. When the unexpected happens, these small practices can rely on AlexiaHTC Telemed to remain in touch with their patients. AlexiaHTC Telemed's cloud communications are enabling healthcare providers to consult with patients virtually and make big money. Besides, AlexiaHTC Telemed enables employees to work remotely during the COVID-19 crisis.

Employees must work in a safe environment. Employers are warned not jeopardize the health and safety of their patients and practice.

Summarily, AlexiaHTC Telemed provides many tangible benefits to doctors in pandemic times:

--Vivacious virtual visits wherever they please

--Amazing ePrescribing

--Quick access to patient information

--Easy access to medical records from other providers

--Rapid drug/allergy checks

--integrated lab tests and result

