Children's Book Supports Healthy Grieving for Families Experiencing the Death of a Pet

Loveland Pet Loss Counselor/Author wins International Indie Book Award for "Dear Brave Friend."

Loveland, CO, July 07, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The death of a pet can be devastating to a family. Parents are often unsure of how to help their children understand and process this grief, which is typically their first “significant loss.” Leigh Ann Gerk, a Loveland-based certified Pet Loss and Grief Counselor, wrote “Dear Brave Friend” to help pet families work through the deep sadness they feel after losing their treasured family member.

This heartwarming, gentle story is about the deep sadness that is felt when a family pet dies. Creatively written in the form of a letter from a beloved dog to the young boy who lost him, Gerk describes the feelings the boy may be having by using relatable, real life examples while adding comforting suggestions and hope on how he can get through this most difficult time. Although written with children in mind, “Dear Brave Friend,” is a meaningful and helpful book to both young and old. Story starters, drawing pages, and a place to add pictures are included in the back of this timeless keepsake that was also designated as an Amazon #1 Hot New Release upon publication in August of 2019.

Having grown up on a farm, Gerk’s playmates included baby calves, horses, bunnies, dogs, and 32 cats that set up house in a boxcar that also served as her playhouse. This upbringing introduced her, at a young age, to the human-animal bond and instilled in her a deep understanding of, and love for, this extraordinary relationship. “Dear Brave Friend” was dedicated to her loving, faithful dog Teddy.

“I am so honored that 'Dear Brave Friend' won in the category of Children’s/Juvenile (Non-Fiction) and placed as a Finalist in the category of Animals/Pets at the INDIE Book Awards,” says Gerk. The Indie Book Awards is one of the largest International awards programs for independent authors and publishers. “This amazing award has given me a wonderful opportunity to reach out and help more grieving pet families, and that is where my passion lies.”

Leigh Ann is a proud member of the International Association for Animal Hospice and Palliative Care (IAAHPC), who has been in the counseling field for over eleven years. She is certified in Pet Loss and Grief Companioning and is the founder and owner of Mourning to Light Pet Loss, LLC. You can learn more about Leigh Ann Gerk and her award-winning book, “Dear Brave Friend,” on Amazon.com and on her website, https://www.mourningtolightpetloss.com/.

