New York Health Welcomes Nephrologist to Practice

Dr. Baatarkhuu has a special interest in peritoneal dialysis, hypertension, and CKD prevention. She manages the care of patients with acute kidney injury, glomerulonephritis, cystic kidney diseases, patients with acid-base, electrolyte derangement, kidney stones, end-stage kidney disease, and kidney transplant recipients.

Dr. Baatarkhuu is affiliated with Bassett Healthcare Network in Cooperstown, NY and she has an academic affiliation as Clinical Assistant Professor of Medicine at Columbia University in New York.

Her passion for teaching contributes to her active involvement in educating medical students and residents while at Bassett Healthcare Network. She believes that spending time counseling and educating patients and families is one of the most important parts of patient care and results in excellent patient outcomes.

“A year before I graduated high school my grandmother fell ill but compassionate and intelligent doctors, brought her back to good health,” said Dr. Baatarkhuu. “Witnessing the most precious person in my life recover was my inspiration to become a doctor and I made it my life goal to save lives.”

A native of Mongolia, Dr. Baatarkhuu received her Doctor of Medicine from the Health Sciences University of Mongolia. She completed her residency in Internal Medicine at the Danbury Hospital in Danbury, CT, affiliated with the Yale School of Medicine. Following her residency, she completed a Nephrology Fellowship at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

