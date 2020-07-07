Yvette A. Melendez Recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2020 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide

Austin, TX, July 07, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Yvette A. Melendez of Austin, Texas has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2020 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding achievements and contributions in the financial field.

About Yvette A. Melendez

Yvette Melendez is a FEG agent at United Financial Freedom which provides financial services in Texas. She specializes in debt elimination and tax free retirement services.

Born April 9, 1976 in Chicago, Illinois, Yvette obtained a B.S. in Hospitality Management with a Minor in Business from the University of North Texas in 2004. In her spare time, she enjoys live music and drawing.

“Life is really simple, but we insist on making it complicated.” - Confucius

For further information, contact http://www.uffopportunity.com/1017948.

