Pod Clubhouse Podcast Network has collaborated with veteran film and television set decorator, Beth Kushnick, to launch a new podcast to bring Beth's vast design experience into your home.

New York, NY, July 05, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Pod Clubhouse, a podcast network dedicated to infusing the podcast landscape with a diverse and fresh set of content and voices, has launched a new podcast, Decorating The Set: From Hollywood To Your Home, with Beth Kushnick, (https://podclubhouse.com/category/decorating-the-set/).

Beth Kushnick has been the Set Decorator on countless award-winning television series and feature films for over 30 years and now, she’s bringing her vast experience right into your home. Each week on Decorating the Set, Beth and her co-host, Caroline Daley, will go behind the scenes of Hollywood’s magic, and give you approachable, yet sophisticated tips to realize spaces that best express who you are.

As the first set decorator in television history to have a home décor license (for both The Good Wife and The Good Fight), Beth continues to be a trailblazer by now being the first set decorator with a podcast. Speaking about why she wanted to launch the podcast and what she hopes listeners take away, Kushnick said, “I’ve had a loyal and engaged fan base for many years and I have been looking for a way to interact with them on a wider scale. I want listeners to have a better understanding of what I do as a set decorator, and now that so many of us are living, working, and being educated at home, I want to show people how to make their personal spaces as comfortable and as functional as possible. It’s a positive thing to focus on during these times.”

Each week, Beth will answer a question from a listener, so fans of the podcast should leave questions for Beth directly on her active Instagram account (https://www.instagram.com/bakhomedecor/). Your question might be read and answered in a future episode. All feedback, press, interview, and sponsor inquiries should be directed to press@podclubhouse.com.

To listen to the podcast, visit DecoratingTheSet.com or anywhere you listen and download podcasts.

