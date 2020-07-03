Gene C. Rousseau Recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2020 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide

Snoqualmie, WA, July 03, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Gene C. Rousseau of Snoqualmie, Washington has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2020 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding achievements and contributions for over 41 years in the machinery field.

About Gene C. Rousseau

Gene C. Rousseau is the owner of TNG Machinery LLC, a longtime salesman for multiple woodworking companies covering Washington State and the Panhandle of Idaho who offers integrated metric solutions for wood, plastics and stone. TNG Machinery provides services to one man shops as well as large corporations. Their technology solutions can increase production and improve bottom lines. With over 41 years experience, Mr. Rousseau offers multiple values and liaises with cabinet companies. He provides metric solutions and assists with metric evaluations. Mr. Rousseau also serves as an intermediary for buying and selling used and new equipment.

Born on May 14, 1957 in Seattle, Washington, Gene attended Highline Community College and the University of Washington. Throughout his career, Mr. Rousseau has sold to the wood, plastic, stone and aerospace industries and has driven over 4.5 million miles. He was awarded Dealer of the Year in 2006 and 2007.

Gene married his beautiful wife Nicole in 1997 and they have two children, Tanner and Sydney. In his spare time, he enjoys fishing and coaching football.

