Hero Flare Acquires Select Assets of Tri-Point Oil & Gas Production Systems

Kellyville, OK, July 03, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Hero Flare announced today the acquisition of select assets from Tri-Point Oil & Gas Production Systems, including the Tri-Point brands: Leed Fabrication, Superior Fabrication Inc. (SFI), and Edge Manufacturing & Technology. The acquisition includes the purchase of eight (8) Quad O Certified Enclosed Combustor proprietary designs and other select inventory.

Craig Rosencutter, CEO of Hero Flare states, “We are excited about adding high quality brands and technologies to the Hero family. The acquisition of these select assets shows our commitment to the industry to expand our product offerings with proven technologies, in addition to providing ongoing parts and service for the existing Tri-Point installed equipment. We strategically purchased the Tri-Point combustion equipment inventory to ensure we are in a position to support end-users that currently have Tri-Point combustors, flares and liquid knock out systems in service.”

The Tri-Point Enclosed Combustor technologies are EPA certified to meet the Quad O regulatory standards, producing up to 99.9% destruction efficiency. The eight (8) certified combustors, in addition to the existing Hero Flare combustor technologies, position Hero Flare as the most diversified combustor technology provider in the industry.

The Tri-Point brands and equipment offerings will be fully integrated into Hero Flare’s existing business infrastructure. Current customers of the Leed Fabrication, Superior Fabrication Inc. (SFI), and Edge Manufacturing & Technology brands will retain the ability to place orders and receive service for the Tri-Point combustion products directly with Hero Flare.

Headquartered in Kellyville, Oklahoma, Hero Flare is a supplier of flares, enclosed combustors, thermal oxidizer systems, automated liquid level control scrubber systems, combustion rental equipment, and pipeline blowdown services. CEO Rosencutter states, “From the time Hero Flare was founded in 2011, we have strategically added new products and services to complement our core capabilities. We are confident this acquisition will result in Hero Flare being able to offer better support to our existing customer base, as well as, an opportunity to support new customers going forward.”

Contact Information:

Hero Flare

Craig Rosencutter

918-941-2166

Contact via Email

www.heroflare.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/816106

Press Release Distributed by PR.com