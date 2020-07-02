SLP Operations LLC Acquires Two Skilled Nursing Facilities in Texas

Fort Worth, TX, July 02, 2020 --(PR.com)-- SLP Operations, LLC., a provider of skilled nursing and rehabilitative care centers, is pleased to welcome two skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers to its growing family. The two new centers are Wood Memorial Healthcare Center (formerly known as Wood Memorial Nursing Home, Mineola) and LBJ Medical Center (Johnson City). SLPO began operating these centers on July 1st, and now has 38 centers in the state of Texas.

“We are humbled to grow as a company and extend our quality of care in rural Texas areas,” said Cassie Mistretta, Chief Executive Officer of SLP Operations, LLC. “At SLP we take tremendous pride in delivering top notch care and service to our residents and their family members, as well as our employees. We are excited to bring this dedication and commitment to Wood Memorial and LBJ Medical.”

“During this COVID-19 pandemic, our most important priority is the safety and well-being of both our residents and our employees,” continued Mistretta. “SLP Operations has taken significant precautionary measures at our other centers that we will replicate at Wood Memorial and LBJ Medical.”

With today’s announcement, SLP Operations now employs approximately 1900 associates across Texas.

Regional Vice Presidents of Operations Amanda Burnett and Alice Barrera will lead operations at these centers. Management and staff will provide 24-hour skilled nursing and rehabilitative care.

Wood Memorial Healthcare Center is a 115-bed skilled nursing center located at 320 Greenville Highway, Mineola, TX 75773. Centrally located in Mineola, near North Texas Medical Center at Interstate 35 and Highway 82.

LBJ Medical Center is a 60-bed skilled nursing center located at 206 Haley Road, Johnson City, TX 78636.

Both centers offer skilled nursing, physical therapy, post-acute care, long-term care, rehabilitation services, respite care, and memory care.

Residents at SLP centers receive the individual love and attention they deserve. Each resident receives a personalized care plan, offering both private and semi-private accommodations. These centers also feature outdoor activity areas with gardens and courtyards, an accessible dining room, beauty salon, Wi-Fi Internet, and a well-equipped therapy and gym room. For more information, call 817-410-7300 or visit seniorlivingproperties.com

About SLP Operations LLC

Headquartered in Fort Worth, TX SLP Operations LLC provides health care services, including skilled nursing, long-term care, physical and occupational rehabilitation, speech therapy, Alzheimer’s care, wound care management, and respite care. With approximately 2,500 team members, SLP Operations operates centers in San Angelo, Borger, Knox City, Carthage, Centerville, Childress, Coleman, New Braunfels, Pampa, Abilene, Brownwood, Electra, Burkburnett, Johnson City, Mineola, Graham, Hamilton, Haskell, Lubbock, Jacksonville, Waco, Kaufman, Lake Jackson, LaPorte, Lindale, Llano, Flatonia, Giddings, Overton, Palestine, Paris, Temple, Snyder, Sweetwater, Gainesville, and Tulsa, Oklahoma.

For more information, please visit seniorlivingproperties.com.

