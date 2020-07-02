Robert L. Ward, CAA, CPA Recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2020 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide

Addison, TX, July 02, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Robert L. Ward, CAA, CPA of Addison, Texas has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2020 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding achievements and contributions for over 46 years in the financial field.

About Robert L. Ward, CAA, CPA

Robert W. Ward is the President of Ward, Asel & Associates, CPA, an accounting firm providing tax and financial services in Dallas, Texas. He assists clients with tax issues, and provides tax services for individuals and businesses.

Born November 14, 1938, Mr. Ward obtained a B.S. in Accounting from Louisiana Technical University. He is a Certified Accounting Analyst and a Certified Public Accountant. Mr. Ward is a member of the Louisiana CPA, Texas CPA, and the A.I.C.P.A. In his spare time, Robert enjoys family activities, his grandchildren, and is a Dallas Cowboys fan and LSU football fan.

