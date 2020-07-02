Katherine C. Baker, R.N., C.M.S. Recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2020 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication

Midland, TX, July 02, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Katherine C. Baker, R.N., C.M.S. of Midland, Texas has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2020 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of healthcare.

About Katherine C. Baker, R.N., C.M.S.

Katherine C. Baker served as a R.N. and C.M.S. providing patient care. She retired after 50 years nursing experience. She specialized in medical/surgical care and post-operative care.

Katherine earned her A.S.N., R.N. and C.M.S. degrees. In her retirement, she enjoys her computer, family activities and spending time with friends.

