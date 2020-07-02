Introducing the Most Progressive and Robust Online Design and Sales Software for Woodworking Manufacturers and Kitchen and Bath Dealers

Tek DMC Online Store Solution (OSS) fully integrates Allmoxy to your Cabinet Vision software to complete your customer's online ordering experience. This software will give your customers an extensive library of product styles (over 600 and counting) all pre-engineered and able to be customized again and again before being accurately sent to your CNC manufacturing system.

Huntertown, IN, July 02, 2020 --(PR.com)-- TekDMC Online Store Solution (OSS) which entails a powerfully built Cabinet Vision and Allmoxy Library that works for all cabinet manufacturers- released their website and social media accounts to the public this week and they’re searching for a 3rd Beta Candidate to test the software before it becomes available for purchase in 4th Quarter 2020.

TekDMC (OSS) was created by cabinet makers for cabinet makers. In late 2018, Bella IMC co-owners Chad Shelton, Mike Tiedge, and affiliate Darin Johnson saw a dire need for a more robust library after purchasing Cabinet Vision and setting up their Allmoxy online store. They needed the ability to customize their customers’ orders. They were spending two days of engineering time modifying the order from Allmoxy to Cabinet Vision to get what the customer wanted, and what they initially needed to manufacture. Thus, TekDMC was conceptualized. “We believe TekDMC is the key to the future success of online ordering and full shop automation in cabinetry and woodworking.” - Mike Tiedge, Owner, TekDMC.

One may ask what will come with this complete software package and how will it help your shop? Tek DMC Online Store Solution (OSS) fully integrates Allmoxy to your Cabinet Vision software to complete your customer’s online ordering experience. This software will give your customers an extensive library of product styles (over 600 and counting) all pre-engineered and able to be customized again and again before being accurately sent to your CNC manufacturing system. Your customer can change features like Size, Construction Type, Toe Kick Height, Materials, Door Styles, and more. Complete with 9 different construction methods for frameless cabinetry - all the engineering intelligence is within the software.

Interested in entering to become TekDMC’s 3rd Beta Candidate? Entry is open via online submission form. Click here > https://tekdmc.com/join from now through July 9, 2020. Once you submit an application a sales rep will reach out to you to confirm any further needed information. The candidate selection will take place July 10, 2020. The chosen candidate will be contacted to discuss the Beta period dates, setup, and requirements. The best part? If you are chosen to be TekDMC’s 3rd Beta and you comply with all needed requirements, at the end of the 30 day beta period you will keep the complete Cabinet Vision and Allmoxy Library for free. All entries that are not chosen, but meet the requirements, will receive an additional 15% off the pre-sale software package price.

Supposed to attend IWF 2020 before it was cancelled due to COVID-19? TekDMC is adapting. Click on the "meet us" button in the upper right hand corner of TekDMC's website to schedule a virtual meet and greet during IWF week (August 25-28) with the team and view a personal demo of the software. This is your chance to ask questions and learn more details about pre-sale pricing and how this technology can make your business more productive, allowing you to make more money.

Learn more about TekDMC OSS here > www.tekdmc.com or contact a sales representative at 855-987-8294 or email courtney@tekdmc.com

