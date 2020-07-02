Tri-Star Design, Inc. Designs Industrial Wireless Sensor Network for Rigging and Overhead Lifting Operators

Hopkinton, MA, July 02, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Tri-Star Design, Inc., an electronic product development company, announced today that in conjunction with their client Slingmax, Inc., they have successfully designed and developed a low-cost wireless sensor system capable of detecting and alerting construction site operators of overload conditions during equipment rigging exercises. Technology is integrated as part of the sling unit and wirelessly communicates the actual point load and fault alerts to site operator as the object is moved.

The Slingmax CheckFast+ patented fault measurement system provides the capability to track the actual use conditions of the slings on a real time basis and, through a Tri-Star Design developed proprietary wireless network protocol, communicate and maintain the use and fault data at a central base station. Wireless range supports up to 150 meters direct line of sight with a maximum battery life of 1 year.

Tri-Star Design was selected to design, test, and integrate the electronic hardware and firmware, which includes the main system processing element, system power management and the wireless radios.

For more information on Tri-Star Design, Inc., please go to www.tristardes.com.

About Tri-Star Design, Inc

Founded in 1991, Tri-Star Design is a leading supplier of electrical, software and mechanical engineering development services for high technology companies in the Robotics, Wireless, Medical Device and Consumer marketplaces.

Contact Information:

Tri-Star Design, Inc.

Tricia Shamus

Hopkinton, MA 01748

508-625-1185

sales@tristardes.com

www.tristardes.com

Contact Information:

Tri-Star Design, Inc.

Tricia Shamus

508-625-1185

Contact via Email

www.tristardes.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/815953

Press Release Distributed by PR.com