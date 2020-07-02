Support Your Local Dry Cleaner Campaign Featuring Marla Gibbs (Florence from The Jefferson's)

Conklin, NY, July 02, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The COVID-19 pandemic drastically slowed, or even shuttered, many businesses - including dry cleaners. In an effort to help bring awareness to this issue, Cleaner’s Supply launched a “Support Your Local Dry Cleaner” social media campaign. This series of engaging images and videos, posted over multiple social media platforms, brought visibility to often overlooked dry cleaning and laundry small businesses.

Many dry cleaners and laundries have been in the same family for generations. By informing customers that most remained open as essential businesses, often with free pick-up and delivery service or quick and safe store drop-off, the Cleaner’s Supply campaign generated valuable traction and feedback for these local businesses.

Marla Gibbs (Florence from the TV show, The Jeffersons), has joined Cleaner’s Supply in supporting local dry cleaners, and is featured in its most recent campaign segment. A beloved character to so many, she helps bring greater awareness about supporting your local dry cleaners. These posts have been widely shared on social media by dry cleaners and consumers alike.

The post is available for dry cleaners to share by visiting Cleaner’s Supply on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/cleanersupply.

About Cleaner’s Supply: Cleaner’s Supply is the largest suppler of dry cleaning products in America and has been in business for over 25 years. Based in Conklin New York, Cleaner’s Supply has over 20,000 products located in two distribution centers. Cleaner’s Supply’s motto is and always will be Great Prices, Amazing Products, Extraordinary Service and Fast Delivery.

Contact Information:

Cleaner's Supply

Crystal Granish

800-568-7768

Contact via Email

cleanersupply.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/815926

Press Release Distributed by PR.com