Independent Computer Consulting Group (ICCG) and CADTALK Form Strategic Partnership to Provide CAD/PDM/PLM - Integration for Infor's ERP Solutions

Warminster, PA, July 01, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Leading Infor partner, Independent Computer Consulting Group (“ICCG”) is pleased to announce a new strategic partnership with CADTALK, the first and only software leveraging AI to transform engineering bills of material from virtually any CAD, PDM, or PLM application into manufacturing bills of material and routings inside Infor ERP applications, specifically Infor CloudSuite Industrial(SyteLine).

ICCG is an enterprise software focused consulting firm with a global presence and a track record of more than 2,000 business and digital transformation project executions across ERP, Supply Chain Planning and Execution Systems, Warehouse Management Solutions and Product Life Cycle Management Solutions deployments.

“We are delighted to be partnering with Infor Gold Channel and Alliance Partner ICCG to provide CAD/PDM/PLM/CAM integration for Infor ERP,” said CADTALK Founder and CEO Scott Brickler. “ICCG has a very strong domestic and international presence in the Infor ERP and PLM solutions market, and we are excited to bring the best CAD integration solution to more Infor ERP users globally. CADTALK is the go to CAD/PLM Integration solution for Infor CloudSuite Industrial (SyteLine) and we plan with support from strategic Partners like ICCG to extend our Integration to other Infor ERP solutions such as Infor M3 and Infor LN.”

“ICCG as a Gold Channel and Global Alliance Partner is always seeking ways to deliver relevant value adds to our clients globally. Today when manufacturers are seeking to enhance their digital footprint – one of the focus area is ensuring seamless integration between their product design engineering and manufacturing operations and their ability to provide insight for the entire engineering-to-manufacturing hand-off. Edge Applications like CADTALK enable this integration as they connect the design engineering world and the manufacturing operations world for a business effectively,” said Balachandran Anantharama, Senior Vice President, Business Strategy for ICCG. “Their strong history of execution ensures that our customer’s business processes will be managed seamlessly when integrating CAD/PLM data into the ERP system.”

“Many Infor CloudSuite Industrial customers have relied on CADTALK to streamline their engineering to manufacturing hand-off,” said Shiv Kaushik, ICCG Founder and CEO. ICCG plans through this strategic partnership plan to extend the Integration to other leading ERP solutions from Infor – including Infor M3 and Infor LN.

“CADTALK is especially well-suited for manufacturers engaged in automotive, industrial equipment and machinery, aerospace and defense, electronics and electrical, and other industry segments where engineering designs, revisions, and complex bills of material run rampant.”

About CADTALK

CADTALK provides outstanding CAD to ERP integration and implementation around the world. They have a solid understanding of ERP and the challenges facing engineer-to-order manufacturing companies, CADTALK can provide deep and robust integrations that can be configured for the customer’s needs. CADTALK has partnerships with all the major CAD/PDM vendors.

About Independent Computer Consulting Group

Independent Computer Consulting Group (ICCG) is a Global Information Technology Solutions Provider for the Enterprise. For the last 32 years, ICCG has been providing innovative information technology solutions, always with an eye on the changing market and technological horizon. ICCG offers complete application and IT infrastructure services and support to meet key business needs and long-time global customers continue to rely on ICCG to satisfy their diverse and growing business needs.

Our Partnership With Infor:

Business critical applications and processes demand proven, battle-tested solutions. That’s why we work with our leading, best-of-breed partner, Infor. Our relationship as a Gold Channel and Alliance partner, protects your investment and helps ensure seamless continuity across technologies and software generations. This partnership is strategic and a priority towards our goal of best serving our customers’ needs.

ICCG is dedicated to helping customers bridge their gap between ERP technologies and business problems to deliver greater value from their technology investments. By specializing in the Retail & Fashion, Food & Beverage, and Manufacturing industries, ICCG has developed extraordinarily deep industry knowledge and are experts in mapping technology to your industry’s needs. Combined with technology and application expertise, ICCG is uniquely qualified to accelerate results.

We have earned our reputation for high performance and flexibility because we have a disciplined approach, stress honesty and integrity, and always put the needs of our customers first. Our motto is to “Do the right things,” and those are not just words; they are what we do every day to help our customers reach their goals. And help them take their businesses to great heights.

ICCG, Inc. is certified as a women’s business enterprise through the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), the nation’s largest third party certifier of businesses owned and operated by women in the US.

