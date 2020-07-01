Illinois-Wisconsin Health System Partners with Medicom Health to Lower Patient Prescription Costs

New Electronic Medical Record Add-On Automates the Delivery of Rx Discounts at Enterprise Scale

Minneapolis, MN, July 01, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Medicom Health is pleased to announce that Mercyhealth has chosen to deploy their Rx Savings Assistant® solution across the health system as part of the provider’s ongoing commitment to improving medication adherence and reducing patient readmissions.

Mercyhealth is a regional health system with seven hospitals and 85 primary and specialty care locations throughout 50 northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin communities. As an integrated health care provider, they provide exceptional, coordinated health care that spans four core service divisions: hospital-based services, clinic-based services, post-acute care and retail services, and a wholly owned insurance company.

Medicom Health's new Rx Savings Assistant® software is a simple way for hospital systems to instantly increase prescription fills by making them more affordable for more patients. This technology supplements other patient assistance programs and leverages their electronic medical record (EMR) investment.

The solution is a plug-in module for EMRs like Epic and Cerner. The technology listens for new prescriptions and searches external databases for matching discount offers from various partners and adds those brand name and generic savings offers into the patient records automatically. The discounts are easily available on the printed After-Visit Summary (AVS) paperwork handed to each qualified patient at discharge. Because the system runs invisibly behind the scenes, it does not alter physician workflow or influence prescribing patterns. As soon as this solution is turned on, every qualified patient is eligible for effortless access to discounts for any prescription.

“Dramatically reducing the cost of medications for patients improves their adherence and ultimately their health,” says Will Sigsbee, CEO of Medicom Health. “We are able to make a meaningful impact for health systems because of the volume and quality of our discount offers, and reduced friction in delivering them.”

“We are always looking for ways to improve access to medications for our patients,” says Don Janczak, System Director of Pharmacy at Mercyhealth. “When patients have affordable medications, they are more likely to fill and follow them, which improves outcomes and reduces readmission rates. We are pleased to offer this service as another way to reduce our patients' cost burden.”

Increased adherence results in many benefits to patients and providers, including better outcomes, patient satisfaction, pharmacy revenues, and more.

About Medicom Health

Founded in 2000 in Minneapolis, Medicom Health is a technology company dedicated to empowering health engagement by delivering world-class digital solutions. Almost a thousand hospitals and millions of patients use their tools and technologies every year, including their disruptive clinical channel for automated Rx discounts at enterprise scale.

Contact Information:

Medicom Health

Tony Huth

612-338-4088

Contact via Email

https://medicomhealth.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/815956

Press Release Distributed by PR.com