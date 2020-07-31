Kin + Carta: Partner for Google's Business Messages

CHICAGO, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kin + Carta, an award-winning global technology and innovation consulting firm, is a partner for Google's recently expanded Business Messages. With over 1 billion people using Google Maps every month, Google's announcement signals the company's continued investment in helping businesses connect with their customers. Google is working with partners like Kin + Carta to make those experiences more effective, empathetic and efficient.

Google's Business Messages allows businesses to connect to their customers via Google Search and Maps and results by using Artificial Intelligent (AI) messaging capabilities.

"We're expanding Business Messages in Search and Maps to support various types of businesses," said Katie Osberg, Global Retail Partnerships Lead, Business Communications, Google. "We're working with partners, like Kin + Carta, to implement this technology and provide businesses with a solution that's human-centered and cost-effective."

Any of the millions of businesses on Google Maps, including grocery and retail, can help customers quickly find information about store hours, pick-up and delivery options, and even search for product availability and aisle placement within stores. Other businesses are implementing the technology as a tool for converting sales and troubleshooting customer requests.

"We are thrilled to now be integrating with Google's Business Messages," said Ryan Maguire, Kin + Carta CTO. "Our integration is a testament to the work Kin + Carta has been doing with Google and our ability to build solutions that help businesses meet the customer where they're at while returning direct value to their growth."

As businesses continue to experience an influx of customer inquiries in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kin + Carta is leveraging its deep expertise in Google Cloud's Contact Center AI (CCAI) and Dialogflow platforms to deliver solutions focused on seamless customer experiences and decreased operational costs. In addition to Business Messages, these solutions also include Rapid Response Virtual Agents , a program for which Kin + Carta is an official Google Cloud integration partner.

About Kin + Carta

Kin + Carta exists to make the world work better.

A consulting firm built for the 2020s, we make the journey to becoming a digital business tangible, sustainable and profitable. By building digital twins to replace existing analog processes, designing and launching new digital products and services, and unlocking future innovation through modernization initiatives, Kin + Carta seamlessly integrates the strategic consulting, software engineering and marketing technology needed to help businesses Make It Happen.

As a Premier Google Cloud consulting partner, Kin + Carta helps enterprise clients across industries accelerate their journeys on Google Cloud Platform. Kin + Carta brings expertise in application development, modernization on Anthos, Google Cloud Search, and voice & chat experiences built with Dialogflow.

Headquartered out of Chicago and London, our clients have access to a global ecosystem of 1,600 strategists, engineers and creatives across four continents.

