Kuaishou partners ONE Championship to livestream fights, boosts audience numbers

BEIJING, Jul 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tencent-backed Kuaishou has officially been named as the exclusive livestream broadcast partner for an upcoming large scale ONE Championship event named ONE: Never Give Up held in Bangkok, Thailand on July 31.

With more than 300m daily average users (DAUs), Kuaishou is one of the most popular livestreaming platforms in China, especially amongst sports fans and martial arts communities.

IP-ONE, the company behind the popular ONE Championship franchise, partnered with Kuaishou to introduce Muay Thai and Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) to a Chinese audience in a fun, mobile and interactive way to improve the audience experience. As a first for both Kuaishou and IP-ONE, hosting the event via livestreaming showcases the changing habits of Chinese consumers and the prevalence of livestreaming as a mainstream media channel.

Kuaishou and IP-ONE will also join forces to carry out pre-match promotions, mini-games and giveaways to increase the profile of MMA and Muay Thai amongst the growing middle-class in China. Kuaishou will also support the event through diversified means such as livestreaming support and community moderation as fans eagerly await the clash.

"Livestreaming is a new channel for established brands like ONE Championship to reach out to consumers and audiences directly and spark their interests in MMA and Muay Thai," said Yan Qiang, senior vice-president of Kuaishou. "We are happy to be the channel to bring world-class entertainment to Chinese consumers and influence people to lead healthier and more active lives."

ONE: Never Give Up features Muay Thai world champion "Iron Man" Rodtang Jitmuangnon against former flyweight kickboxing champion "Baby Shark" Peter Dan. ONE Championship Women's Atomicweight Muay Thai World Champion Stamp Fairtex, who is also fighter Luo Tang's girlfriend, will spar against Thai boxer "Thunderstorm" Sunisa Srisen. Besides, superstar Superbon Banchamek, "baby-face killer" Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong, super boxing champion Yodsanklai IWE Fairtex and other world-class Muay Thai superstars will also compete in this event.

About Kuaishou Technology

Kuaishou Technology develops content sharing platforms and makes content production, distribution and consumption fast and easy. Our content recommendation system is built on a deep understanding of our users and the content being shared on our platforms every day.

Our flagship product, Kuaishou, is China's leading short video-sharing and social networking platform that enables users to capture the unique and memorable moments of their everyday lives and to interact with followers in real-time. Our technology offers users a highly personalized experience and encourages members from all communities to create and discover exciting and dynamic content.

Founded in 2011, Kuaishou Technology is headquartered in Beijing, with more than 10,000 employees and offices in China, the United States, India and Brazil. Our notable investors include DCM Ventures, Morningside Venture Capital, Sequoia Capital, Temasek Holdings, Tencent and Baidu. For more information, please visit www.kuaishou.com.

March 2011 GIF Kuaishou was created as a tool for creating animated GIFs

GIF Kuaishou was created as a tool for creating animated GIFs October 2013 GIF Kuaishou was transformed into a short-form video social platform - Kuaishou

GIF Kuaishou was transformed into a short-form video social platform - Kuaishou January 2015 Kuaishou's DAU (daily active user) exceeded 10 million

Kuaishou's DAU (daily active user) exceeded 10 million September 2017 Kuaishou's total users exceeded 600 million while DAU exceeded 80 million

Kuaishou's total users exceeded 600 million while DAU exceeded 80 million December 2017 Kuaishou's DAU exceeded 100 million

Kuaishou's DAU exceeded 100 million June 2018 Kuaishou Technology completed the acquisition of Acfun, an ACG video community

Kuaishou Technology completed the acquisition of Acfun, an ACG video community May 2019 Kuaishou's DAU exceeded 200 million

Kuaishou's DAU exceeded 200 million March 2020 Kuaishou's DAU exceeded 300 million

Kuaishou's DAU exceeded 300 million July 2020 Kuaishou's Livestream DAU surpassed 170 million

