Hired Partners with Fiddler to Pioneer Responsible AI for Hiring

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Hired announced a partnership with Fiddler to increase transparency and mitigate bias in its tech talent marketplace, which uses its proprietary AI Intelligent Job Matching technology to match candidates with relevant jobs at the world's most innovative companies. All of Hired's AI was built in-house, and the company is layering Fiddler's Explainable AI Platform on top of its proprietary models to generate deeper insights into how its algorithms make decisions.

"At Hired, our mission is to match people with a job they love, and doing that at scale requires advanced technology like AI. Fiddler helps enhance our understanding of the AI algorithms at the heart of this candidate matching process by comparing these insights and explanations with our internally developed solutions to empower our data science and curation teams," said Mehul Patel, CEO of Hired. "With Explainability, our team can build trust with our algorithms and further our commitment to building a truly equitable future. I am excited about Fiddler making AI decisions more explainable across the industry."

One of the biggest promises of AI is its ability to make objective, data-driven decisions, but without visibility into how these algorithms work, businesses run the risk of using sub-par models that could actually increase bias. Fiddler's Explainable AI Platform monitors, explains, and analyzes model performance to provide businesses with rich explanations of exactly why a model generated a particular output, and immediately flag any potential bias.

Fiddler's technology integrates seamlessly with Hired's user interfaces to provide real-time reporting on how their AI models are working. It's specifically used for the following purposes:

Provide real-time model performance monitoring to help data scientists and ML engineers refine models

Enable data scientists and ML engineers to identify features contributing to a performance dip using explanations

Generate explanations for curators, data scientists and other stakeholders on the key drivers of specific candidates' assessment to maintain a high-quality matching process

Provide concrete feedback with candidates to help them improve their profiles

Generate explanations to help companies understand why specific candidates were matched with a Hired Position

"We're excited to partner with Hired to continue our mission of building trustworthy and reliable AI, which was a key driver in this partnership," said Krishna Gade, founder & CEO of Fiddler. "The ability for explainable AI and ML monitoring, and specifically Fiddler's solution to add value to Hired's team to build trust is something that our team is very passionate about. We will continue our efforts to ensure the Hired team is successful in their mission to responsibly and reliably match people to jobs they love."

As AI is more broadly adopted within the hiring and human resources industry, it's critical for every organization to focus on building fair, transparent, and accountable AI systems. Hired is leading the way for the rest of the industry.

About Fiddler

Founded in October 2018, Fiddler's mission is to enable businesses of all sizes to unlock the AI BlackBox and deliver trustworthy AI experiences to end-users. Fiddler's next-generation Explainable AI Platform enables data science, product, and business users to explain, monitor, and analyze their AI solutions, providing transparent and reliable experiences to customers. Fiddler works with pioneering Fortune 500 companies as well as emerging tech companies. For more information please visit www.fiddler.ai or follow us on Twitter @fiddlerlabs .

About Hired

Hired (hired.com) is a marketplace that matches tech talent with the world's most innovative companies. Hired combines intelligent job matching with unbiased career counseling to help people find a job they love. Through Hired, job candidates and companies have transparency into salary offers, competing opportunities and job details. This level of insight is unmatched, making the recruiting process quicker and more efficient than ever before. Hired was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices in the United States, Canada, France, and the UK. The company is backed by Lumia Capital, Sierra Ventures and other leading investors.

