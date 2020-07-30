Rectangle Health and ARC Fertility Partner to Improve the Patient Experience at Fertility Clinics

VALHALLA, N.Y., July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rectangle Health and ARC Fertility are pleased to announce their partnership to provide a sophisticated, digital patient experience that improves payment capture and brings efficiency to everyday clinic functions.

Rectangle Health's patented Practice Management Bridge® payment processing technology enhances both the in-person and virtual experience by allowing patients to make payments through contactless, online, and mobile options. "Our partnership with Rectangle Health will allow us to provide the highest level of service and advanced payment options to patients, helping to ease the stress often related to paying for fertility treatments," said Dr. G. David Adamson, MD and CEO of ARC Fertility.

For over 25 years, Rectangle Health has brought the healthcare community innovative and best-in-class payment technology. This partnership enables clinics to offer patients the ability to make financial arrangements without friction so that they can focus on outcomes. Michael Peluso, Chief Technology Officer of Rectangle Health said, "We could not be happier to see our product utilized to help patients pursue their dreams of family."

About Rectangle Health

Rectangle Health is a leading healthcare technology company that provides a comprehensive suite of payment and patient engagement solutions to healthcare providers, insurance groups and billing services. Founded in 1992, the company is headquartered in Valhalla, NY and was ranked among The Silicon Review's 50 Fastest Growing Companies of 2019. With best-in-class technology and customer service, Rectangle Health works with 60,000-plus healthcare providers in the U.S., reliably processing over $6 billion annually in payments. To learn more, visit: www.rectanglehealth.com

About ARC Fertility

Since 1997, Advanced Reproductive Care, Inc. (ARC® Fertility) has provided affordable, evidence-based fertility treatment packages and financing options to people needing fertility care. ARC Fertility's award-winning programs serve both the employer and direct-to-consumer market. Founded by world-renowned, Stanford-trained, board certified reproductive endocrinologist Dr. David Adamson, ARC Fertility offers the largest network of board-certified fertility specialists in the United States. To learn more about ARC Fertility's comprehensive programs and our Centers of Excellence, please visit www.arcfertility.com.

