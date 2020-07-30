Sanuk and Airstream Partner on Limited Capsule Collection

GOLETA, Calif., July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanuk, a division of Deckers Brands, today announced an exclusive capsule collection with Airstream, maker of the iconic "silver bullet" travel trailers and touring coaches. Created for any adventure, the Sanuk & Airstream men's and women's footwear collection offers a new fleet of road tripping cruisers that seamlessly blend modern comfort and classic style. The collaboration hits the road on July 30, available on Sanuk.com and Airstream Supply Company.

The playful, travel-friendly footwear collection fuses the comfort of best-selling Sanuk styles with Airstream's unmistakable aesthetic for an unmatched line that will appeal to streamers and dreamers alike. The collaboration features signature details such as embroidered trailer patches, pink lawn flamingo prints and green turf soles across Sanuk's Furreal Classic and Vagabond men's styles and Yoga Sling 2 and Donna women's styles. Retail prices range from $35-55.

"Airstream is an iconic brand that has been positively influencing American travel culture since 1931, and we are proud to partner on a travel friendly collection featuring a few of our classics," said Seth Pulford, Director of Marketing at Sanuk. "Whether you're camping or glamping, this collection will keep you nice and comfy on the journey to your happy place."

"As summertime comes to its peak, we're thrilled to partner with Sanuk on this collection of Airstream-themed footwear," said Bob Wheeler, President and CEO of Airstream. "Airstreamers travel to relax, recharge and have fun, and Sanuk's comfortable approach to casual footwear will appeal to both Airstream owners and those who dream of one day hitting the road in a silver bullet."

For more information about the Sanuk and Airstream collection, visit www.sanuk.com starting July 30 or follow along on Instagram @sanuk and @airstream_inc.

About Airstream

Airstream, manufacturer of the iconic "silver bullet" Airstream® travel trailer, is the longest-tenured recreational vehicle manufacturer in the world. The company's mission, as set forth by founder Wally Byam, is to create well-designed, high-quality products that allow people to follow their dreams and explore the world in home-like comfort.

A steadfast commitment to Byam's credo, "Let's not make changes, let's only make improvements," has made the aluminum Airstream travel trailer a timeless classic. An unwavering focus on innovation keeps the company at the forefront of technology and customer experience in both the towable and motorized sectors.

Airstream is based in Jackson Center, Ohio, where a team of skilled craftspeople hand builds each travel trailer and upfits every Mercedes-Benz(R) touring coach, adding daily to the brand's reputation for quality and innovation.

For more information, please visit Airstream.com, call 877-596-6111 or mail us at Airstream, Inc., 419 West Pike Street, P.O. Box 629, Jackson Center, Ohio 45334.

Learn more about Airstream, our dealers, and current travel trailer and touring coach models at airstream.com. For the latest news on Airstream, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

Airstream, Inc. is a subsidiary of Elkhart, IN-based Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Thor is the sole owner of 25 brand companies, supported by approximately 210 facilities in five countries that, combined, represent the world's largest manufacturer of recreational vehicles. For more information on Thor and its products, please go to www.thorindustries.com .

About SANUK®

Welcome to the world of Sanuk. We're an unconventional footwear brand on a mission to be the outfitter for the journey to your happy place. In 1997, we were founded with one simple goal: to make people smile....and pass it on. In the world of Sanuk, smiles are always wider…every step of the way to your happy place. For more information, visit sanuk.com or follow @sanuk #smilepassiton

About Deckers Brands

Deckers Brands is a global leader in designing, marketing and distributing innovative footwear, apparel and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The Company's portfolio of brands includes UGG®, KOOLABURRA®, HOKA ONE ONE®, Teva®, and Sanuk®. Deckers Brands products are sold in more than 50 countries and territories through select department and specialty stores, Company-owned and operated retail stores, and select online stores, including Company-owned websites. Deckers Brands has a 40-year history of building niche footwear brands into lifestyle market leaders attracting millions of loyal consumers globally. For more information, please visit www.deckers.com .

