Magnolia Medical Awarded Agreement with Intalere for Steripath Gen2 Initial Specimen Diversion Device

SEATTLE, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnolia Medical announced today that it has been awarded a 3-year agreement with Intalere for the Steripath® Gen2 Initial Specimen Diversion Device® product portfolio. Through this purchasing agreement, Intalere member hospitals will receive increased value and cost savings along with access to Magnolia's exclusive Alliance member pricing and Clinical Performance Guarantee for Steripath.

"This agreement represents another major milestone for Magnolia Medical," said Greg Bullington, CEO and co-founder of Magnolia Medical. "We are honored to partner with Intalere in offering its hospital members and their patients improved sepsis testing accuracy by significantly reducing blood culture contamination with Steripath. Magnolia and Intalere share common goals of preventing patient harm and driving antibiotic stewardship while significantly reducing healthcare costs which are all further enabled with the unique program we are offering under this agreement."

The patented and newly expanded Steripath® Gen2 ISDD® product portfolio, including both direct-to-media and integrated syringe configurations, are the only FDA 510(k)-cleared devices indicated to reduce blood culture contamination.1 This indication was cleared by the FDA based on peer-reviewed published controlled clinical studies demonstrating Steripath's ability to reduce blood culture contamination by 83%2 and 88%3.

The Steripath Gen2 platform integrates user-controlled negative pressure to divert and sequester the initial 1.5 to 2.0 mL of blood collected for culture, the portion known to most likely contain contaminants.4 The device has been demonstrated effective for use with blood cultures drawn via both venipuncture and peripheral IV starts.2,3

Steripath is a clinically proven solution to address a significant hidden problem in healthcare: the misdiagnosis of sepsis.2,3 Improving the accuracy of diagnostic test results for sepsis reduces unnecessary antibiotic treatment. This helps to address the growing threat of antibiotic-resistance, decreases hospital length of stay and associated healthcare-acquired infections while significantly reducing avoidable hospital costs.5,6

About Magnolia Medical Technologies

Magnolia Medical develops, manufactures and markets innovative blood and bodily fluid collection devices to facilitate significant improvements in the accuracy, consistency and predictability of critical laboratory tests. Magnolia Medical invented and patented the Initial Specimen Diversion Technique (ISDT™) and Device (ISDD®) for blood culture collection and contamination prevention. The company has amassed an intellectual property portfolio including more than 70 issued method, apparatus and design patents with more than 50 additional patent applications pending. For more information, visit www.magnolia-medical.com.

About Intalere

Intalere's mission focuses on elevating the health of healthcare by designing solutions to improve our members' financial, operational and clinical performance. We empower our customers and deliver measurable results through our highly personalized approach of creating strategies and programs focused on their goals. From managing their entire spend to strategic consulting around diagnosing particular areas of concern, our unique provider led model allows us to leverage nationally recognized best practices in supply chain and patient outcomes to drive efficiencies for our members. To learn more, visit www.intalere.com.







1. Indicated to reduce blood culture contamination when contaminants are present, compared to standard method controls without diversion. 2. M. Bell, et al. Journal of Emergency Nursing (2018) 3. M. Rupp, et al. Clinical Infectious Diseases (2017) 4. Patton, R., et al. Journal of Clinical Microbiology (2010) 5. E. Skoglund, et al. Journal of Clinical Microbiology (2019) 6. B. Geisler, et al. Journal of Hospital Infection (2019)

