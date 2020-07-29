Unison's PRISM included in $341 Million Contract with The Department of Commerce

DULLES, Va., July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Unison, the leading provider of software and insight to government agencies, program offices, and contractors, today announced that as a subcontractor it is helping the U.S. Department of Commerce (DOC) modernize its core business systems with the Acquisitions Management solution as a component of the DOC's Business Applications Solution (BAS) program.

The BAS program is a top Departmental priority at DOC and the Unison solution will help with its goals of modernizing business systems, reducing operation redundancies and simplifying administrative functions in service to the overall mission of creating the conditions for economic growth and opportunity.

"We're honored to expand the ways in which Unison serves the Department of Commerce," said Reid H. Jackson, President and Chief Executive Officer, Unison. "Supporting the BAS modernization initiative, PRISM will help streamline acquisitions and ensure compliance."

PRISM is a cloud-based, secure, FedRAMP-authorized solution for acquisitions management. PRISM will enable the DOC to efficiently and effectively complete federal acquisition tasks while fully complying with FAR and agency-specific regulations. Unison PRISM accelerates the acquisition process by engaging program leaders and contracts teams with collaborative workflows and an easy to use interface. DOC will be able to process, track, and report on data from Acquisition Planning through Contract Closeout.

Unison is partnering with Accenture Federal Services, the prime contractor on the $341 million contract. The contract will run for one base year, with 19 option years.

About Unison

Unison's secure cloud and on-premise software, marketplace, and information products support more than 200,000 users in all cabinet-level agencies, major DoD programs, and leading prime contractors. All software development and support are done within the USA. For over 30 years, Unison has continually advanced software and insight solutions to help federal programs efficiently achieve their missions. Unison is headquartered in Dulles, VA, with offices in Tysons Corner, VA, Clearfield, UT, San Diego, CA, and Los Angeles, CA. For more information, visit www.UnisonGlobal.com.

