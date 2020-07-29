BillingPlatform and Navint Partner to Automate and Accelerate Lead-to-Revenue Transformation for Global Enterprises

DENVER and BOSTON, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BillingPlatform, the leading global cloud-based monetization and billing solution provider, and Navint , an advisory and technology firm that helps organizations drive growth and operational efficiency, today announced a partnership specifically designed to address the diverse business models and complex billing requirements as enterprises move to digitally transform their businesses. This growing market demand is reflected in a report from MGI Research that forecasted the Agile Monetization Platform market would reach $55 billion by 2022, an increase of 190% over four years.

With specialists in recurring revenue and a team of certified solution architects, Navint combines advisory, technology and implementation services to help Fortune 1000 enterprises unify tools, processes and people across the front and back office for growth and operational excellence. Navint's experience across the entire lead-to-revenue lifecycle together with BillingPlatform's certified Salesforce, NetSuite and Microsoft Dynamics connectors enable seamless interoperability of the lead-to-revenue process and drives value for enterprises seeking to extend their CRM and ERP deployments with advanced billing and revenue management capabilities.

"As we engage with more enterprises, it's clear that they are looking to drive strategic value by transforming their lead-to-revenue tools and business practices to both respond to customer demand for more flexible engagement options, and to optimize their ability to sell, serve and deliver across the entire organization," said Jim Martindale, CEO at Navint. "From its seamless integration with key CRM and ERP software to its configurable platform, BillingPlatform stands out for the flexibility it brings to customers with complex billing and monetization challenges."

BillingPlatform is the only billing solution on the market that enables enterprises to move beyond simple subscription or fixed-fee billing with the ability to monetize products with sophisticated usage and rating capabilities – including any combination of one-time charges, promotional offers, subscription, consumption or hybrid-based billing – all on a single, next-generation cloud platform. This unparalleled flexibility puts enterprises in control of how they differentiate in the market and manage and grow their revenue.

"In these unprecedented times, businesses are looking to creatively transform and grow their business by creating frictionless customer experiences and engagement with their products and services," said Dennis Wall, CEO at BillingPlatform. "This means moving beyond the simplified view of 'everything will be a subscription,' to one that is focused on building recurring revenue. The flexibility and configurability of our platform make it easy as we work with Navint to integrate into customers' lead-to-revenue systems to address any billing and monetization need."

For more information regarding the partnership and additional CEO commentary, please listen to the CEO conversation podcast.

With customers in communications, transportation, healthcare, retail, finance, software and other industries, BillingPlatform has driven 100% year-over-year annual revenue growth since 2016. Some of the company's key customers include Xandr (AT&T), Amadeus, Carrier, SmartBike (Clear Channel), Self Esteem Brands, Panera Bread, Conifer Health, Zerto, SolarWinds, Sydney Airport, and others.

About Navint

Navint is an advisory and technology services firm that enables enterprise organizations to drive growth and operational efficiency throughout the lead-to-revenue lifecycle. We deploy modern solutions that connect deep strategy and process expertise with technologies across the front and back office to help enable new levels of flexibility, efficiency and customer centricity. Strategically-led, operationally-minded and technology-supported, we support engagements across a wide variety of partners and platforms, including Salesforce, to design and implement a comprehensive approach for CRM, CPQ, CLM, Billing and ERP. To learn more, visit us at www.navint.com .

About BillingPlatform, Corp.

BillingPlatform's agile billing software solution gives innovative enterprises the freedom to effectively monetize and deliver products and services resulting in growth and competitive differentiation. Our industry-leading, cloud-based platform adapts to every unique business model and pricing structure. With global customers across multiple industries including communications, transportation, manufacturing, banking, technology, energy, media, and software, BillingPlatform processes billions of transactions and dollars every year, enabling enterprises to grow revenue, reduce costs, and improve overall customer experience. To learn more visit billingplatform.com .

